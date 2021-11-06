GOP candidates pitch themselves to Republican Jewish Coalition

Speeches from several top candidates came at the group’s annual meeting, held Saturday at The Venetian.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a speech during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former President Donald Trump appears on screen during the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Audience members clap for speakers during the Republican Jewish Coalitionճ annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haleyʴakes the stage to speak during the Republican Jewish Coalitionճ annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie gives a speech during the Republican Jewish Coalitionճ annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a speech during the Republican Jewish Coalitionճ annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif. gives a speech during the Republican Jewish Coalitionճ annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie waves to the crowd following his speech during the Republican Jewish Coalitionճ annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif. leaves the stage following his speech during the Republican Jewish Coalitionճ annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Audience members laugh as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyճ gives a speech during the Republican Jewish Coalitionճ annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haleyʲeceives a standing ovation following her speech during the Republican Jewish Coalitionճ annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Several potential Republican hopefuls with their sights set on 2024 made their pitches to the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, even as the image of former President Donald Trump hovered literally and figuratively over the gathering.

The former president, appearing via video, recounted his administration’s long-promised move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

“No president has ever been a better friend to the state of Israel and I’m very proud of that,” Trump said.

And while he gave no hint of his own 2024 plans, Trump predicted Republican success. “The stakes have never been higher,” he said. “And in 2024, we will win back that beautiful white building sometimes referred to as the White House.”

Other candidates, however, were clearly pitching themselves as potential 2024 presidential candidates.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who claimed he was in charge of “the freest state in America,” touted his state’s influx of new residents, which he attributed not only to low taxes but of a hands-off government policy. DeSantis said he’d signed legislation banning so-called ballot harvesting, in which people who are not related to a voter collect ballots for submission to elections offices and prohibited mass mailings of absentee ballots to voters.

He denounced the teaching of “critical race theory” in Florida schools.

“We are not spending taxpayer dollars to teach our kids to hate our country or hate each other. That is not happening,” he said. Instead, he said his state offers civics education, with a $3,000 bonus to teachers who attend a boot camp on the subject.

DeSantis, who pushed for reopening businesses quickly after the coronavirus pandemic began, denounced vaccine mandates and pledged no one in Florida would lose her or his job because of a lack of vaccination.

“He (President Biden) does not have the constitutional authority to do what he’s trying to do,” DeSantis said. “No cop, no firefighter, no nurse should be kicked out of their job because of these mandates.”

Not about past grievances

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie acknowledged Trump from the start, saying he was an early endorser and recalling that he’d portrayed both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in Trump debate prep sessions. But he said elections should be about the future, and specifically denounced litigating past losses.

“We can no longer talk about the past, and past elections,” Christie said, to applause. “No matter where you stand on that (2020) election, no matter where you stand, it is over. Every minute that we spend talking about 2020, all the wasted time that we’re there, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are laying ruin to this country. We better focus on that and take our eyes off the rear-view mirror and start looking though the windshield.”

President Trump and some Republicans have maintained — without evidence — that the 2020 election was stolen because of voter fraud, and the president has continuously demanded further investigation of the results. The question of the election has bedeviled other Republicans seeking office, including some here in Nevada.

Christie touted his political successes in blue New Jersey, and called for Republicans to focus on “hardworking, working class” people who feel abandoned by Democrats. He denounced a proposal to pay settlements the families of illegal immigrants separated from their families at the border, and encouraged the party to support small business entrepreneurs.

“People want someone to fight for them, but to do it in a way that doesn’t hurt their ears, and you all know what I mean,” Christie said. “Demand … a plan for tomorrow, not a grievance about yesterday.”

Unlike DeSantis, Christie only received only a partial standing ovation at the end of his remarks.

Fighting at the United Nations

Ex-United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley recalled her time at the world body, often repeating stories about the United States’ diplomatic efforts to stand with Israel against criticism from other nations. “I spoke truth to power (at the U.N.). That’s what I do. That’s what we should all do,” Haley said.

Not only did Haley say she voted against a resolution condemning the United States for moving its embassy to Jerusalem, she said she led efforts to withdraw the country from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the organization’s Human Rights Council over disputes related to Israel.

“The human rights council is a farce for many reasons,” she said. “President Biden is badly wrong to return” to membership there.

Like other speakers, Haley disparaged the Iran nuclear deal as ineffective in stopping that nation from developing nuclear weapons, and she encouraged Israel to do whatever was necessary to stop Iran from developing such devices.

“You cannot count on the Biden administration to stop the Iranian nuclear program, you just can’t,” Haley said. “It is better to be strong and criticized than weak and ignored.”

Later Saturday, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, radio host Mark Levin and former Vice President Mike Pence were scheduled to speak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.