Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate

Vice President Kamala Harris will introduce running mate Tim Walz at a series of campaign events this week, including one in Las Vegas.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event, July 25, 2024, in Houston. Harris, the daughter of immigrants who rose through the California political and law enforcement ranks to become the first female vice president in U.S. history, is poised to secure the Democratic Party's presidential nomination Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, looking to strengthen the Democratic ticket in Midwestern states.

Harris, who officially claimed the Democratic nomination Monday night after no other candidate qualified by a deadline last week, will introduce Walz at a rally Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, kicking off a five-day cross-country tour of battleground states that will end in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Democrats on the short list to be her vice presidential pick included several governors, a senator and a Biden administration cabinet secretary: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly. By Monday afternoon, however, the campaign narrowed the choices down to two: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, according to Reuters.

The announcement came Tuesday morning. Harris posted on X that she asked Walz to be her running mate.

“As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his. It’s great to have him on the team. Now let’s get to work,” she said.

Walz said on X that it was an honor to join Harris on the campaign. “I’m all in. Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school,” he posted on X.

Walz was first elected governor in 2018 and previously served six terms in the House of Representatives. He also served in the Army National Guard and became a teacher, teaching social studies and coaching football.

He rose up as a dark horse candidate for the VP nominee after he called Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance “weird,” kickstarting a trend in how the Democratic Party framed the Trump-Vance ticket.

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno said in a statement Tuesday that she looks forward to welcoming Harris and Walz to Nevada this weekend.

“Vice President Harris knows what it takes to be a good partner in government, and her selection of Governor Tim Walz with his background in education, military service, and leadership as Governor, former member of Congress, and small town mayor is a strong statement to continue building unity across the United States,” she said in the statement.

A senior adviser for the Trump campaign, Brian Hughes, said in a statement by picking Walz as her running mate, Harris bent a knee to the radical left and “doubled down on her dangerously liberal, weak, and failed agenda.” Hughes said Walz would be a “rubber stamp for Kamala” to implement policies that Hughes said would embolden adversaries to as the “world is brought to the brink of World War III.”

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley called the Harris-Walz ticket “dangerously liberal” in a statement Tuesday, accusing both Harris and Walz of being soft on crime and “defund the police liberals who make up the most radical, far-left ticket in the history of our country.”

Saturday’s visit to Las Vegas will mark her first stop in the battleground state of Nevada since entering the presidential race, though the vice president has traveled six times this year to the Silver State, whose six electoral votes could determine the outcome of the presidential election.

To attend the Las Vegas rally, visit mobilize.us/2024nvvictory/.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

