Harris’ VP pick announcement expected soon

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event, July 25, 2024, in Houston. Harris, the daughter of immigrants who rose through the California political and law enforcement ranks to become the first female vice president in U.S. history, is poised to secure the Democratic Party's presidential nomination Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce her running mate for 2024 election before she embarks on a cross-country tour of battleground states with her vice presidential nominee.

Democrats on the short list to be her vice presidential pick include several governors, a senator and a Biden administration cabinet secretary. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz were all in the running. Harris conducted interviews this weekend with contenders, according to Reuters, and closed out her search by interviewing three top candidates, Kelly, Shapiro and Walz.

Starting on Tuesday in Philadelphia, Harris and her running mate will begin a five-day campaign tour across the country, ending in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The visit will mark her first stop in Nevada since entering the presidential race, though the vice president has traveled six times this year to the battleground state of Nevada, whose six electoral votes could determine the outcome of the presidential election.

To attend the Las Vegas rally, visit mobilize.us/2024nvvictory/.

