Politics and Government

Henderson man accused of attempting to vote twice in 2022 election

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2023 - 5:02 pm
 
People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling place in Las Vegas, Tue ...
People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling place in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson man faces a felony charge after he voted twice in the 2022 general election, according to Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office.

Authorities allege Bradley Burt cast a ballot at the Silverado Ranch Plaza early voting location in Las Vegas in late October. He then submitted a mail ballot about two weeks later, according to a criminal complaint.

Burt, a 55-year-old registered nonpartisan, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday the allegations are false.

“I would never do something like that on purpose,” he said.

Ford’s office declined to comment on the case, and the secretary of state’s office did not return requests for comment.

Burt skipped a scheduled court hearing last month, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records. Burt said the summons was sent to the wrong address, and he had no idea about the charges until police pulled him over earlier this month.

He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 4 for voting more than once in the same election, jail records show. The charge carries a max prison term of four years and a fine up to $5,000, according to state law.

Burt is not the first Nevadan accused of illegally voting multiple times in a recent election.

At least three others have been charged with the same crime. In October 2023, one person was charged for voting more than once in 2022; two others face the same charge for voting twice in 2020.

In yet another case, Donald Kirk Hartle pleaded guilty after voting twice in the 2020 election. He was accused of voting under the name of his late wife, Rosemarie Hartle, who died in 2017.

The Nevada Republican Party had highlighted Rosemarie Hartle’s ballot as evidence of widespread voter fraud following the 2020 election. Those claims have proven unfounded.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow jess_hillyeah on X.

