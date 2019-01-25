Horsford appointed to House Natural Resources Committee

House Democratic leaders assigned Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford to serve on the Natural Resources Committee, a rare assignment of a second committee for a freshman lawmaker already placed on the powerful, tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.

Steven Horsford waves at the crowd during a rally at Cox Pavilion on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Horsford said he was excited to serve on a panel “at the forefront of federal efforts to protect Nevada’s national parks, natural resources and tribal communities.”

The Natural Resources Committee oversees federal efforts related to conservation, national parks and public lands, Native American affairs, and species conservation.

Horsford said that as a member of the committee, “I’m looking forward to extending access to our national parks and cultural treasures to underserved and communities of color.”

The newly elected Horsford was named by House Democratic leaders as a member of the Ways and Means Committee earlier this month, and the panel selected him to serve as a representative of the Budget Committee.

Historically, members of the Ways and Means and the Appropriations committees serve only on those powerful panels.

