86°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

House denounces Trump’s Syria decision

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2019 - 3:24 pm
 

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan House resolution rebuking President Donald Trump for the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Syria — which led to an attack by Turkey on Kurdish fighters allied in the battle against the Islamic State — passed overwhelmingly Wednesday.

The lopsided 354-60 vote came as Trump defended his actions by exclaiming the Kurds were “no angels” in the ongoing fighting in the region and citing the need to remove U.S. troops who fought alongside Kurdish forces against ISIS.

“We are not a police force — we’re a fighting force,” Trump said during a news conference with visiting Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the East Room.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill criticized the decision by the president to remove U.S. forces, which they said gave a green light to Turkey to strike across the border and create a crisis that has empowered Syria, Iran and Russia.

The House passed a resolution that said the president’s decision benefits those adversaries and called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to cease military actions in Syria.

“President Trump’s reckless decision to abandon our Kurdish partners in Syria has created a crisis in the region,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Titus said the decision created a “power vacuum” in the region that ISIS, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar al Assad “are quickly filling.”

“Our allies deserve better than this,” Titus said.

Trump’s biggest mistake

Republican lawmakers were equally critical of the abrupt decision last week to pull out of northern Syria. Russian journalists posted video and pictures of a U.S. base that appeared to be hastily deserted.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a Trump ally, escalated his criticism of the president’s decision on Syria.

“He’s making the biggest mistake of his presidency,” Graham said of Trump.

Graham’s criticism prompted a sharp retort from Trump, who told the White House news conference that Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, “should focus on the judiciary.”

“Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years with thousands of soldiers and fighting other people’s wars,” Trump said. “Let them fight their own wars.”

Congressional leaders met with Trump following the House vote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the size of the vote, including support from Republicans, had rattled the president. All House Democrats supported the resolution, along with 129 Republicans, including Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev. There were 60 GOP members who opposed the resolution.

“He was shaken up by it,” Pelosi said of Trump’s reaction to the vote. She said the president had a “meltdown” over it.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Democratic leaders walked out of the meeting after Trump launched a “nasty diatribe” against Pelosi, calling her a third-rate politician.

Storming out of a meeting

But House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said following the White House meeting with congressional leaders that Pelosi stormed out of the room in an undignified manner.

“The speaker tries to make everything political,” McCarthy told reporters.

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are heading to Turkey to meet with officials and negotiate a ceasefire, a task lawmakers in both parties said would be harder to achieve after the president’s comments Wednesday.

Trump announced earlier this week tariffs on steel exports to punish Turkey for the offensive.

Graham and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., are crafting a sanctions bill, while a similar resolution to the one passed by the House is being drafted by Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

In the House, the Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and ranking Republican Mike McCaul, R-Texas, also plan to introduce a sanctions bill.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and House Republican Conference chairwoman, has filed her own sanctions bill that has more than 90 GOP co-sponsors.

Cheney, McCaul and McCarthy voted in support of the House resolution to denounce the president’s decision to end U.S. involvement in northern Syria.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he addresses his ruling party legislators at ...
Russia offers to mediate in Syria; Turks defy ceasefire pressure
By Elena Becatoros The Associated Press

As Russia and the U.S. launched diplomatic forays to end Turkey’s invasion of Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defied pressure for a ceasefire and said the only way the offensive would end was if Syrian Kurdish fighters leave a designated border area “by tonight.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, right, accompanied by ...
Impeachment probe uncovers high-level unease over Trump, Giuliani moves
By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Laurie Kellman The Associated Press

Behind closed doors, career State Department official George Kent testified Tuesday he was told by administration officials to “lay low” on Ukraine as “three amigos” tied to the White House took over U.S. foreign policy toward the Eastern European ally.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., left, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt ...
Elizabeth Warren takes brunt of attacks during Dem debate
By Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press

A dozen Democratic presidential candidates participated in a spirited debate Tuesday over health care, taxes, gun control and impeachment.