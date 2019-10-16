House denounces Trump’s Syria decision

The House, including 129 Republicans, passed a bipartisan resolution to condemn President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from northern Syria.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., takes questions from reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Congressional Republicans have spent most of the past two years studiously avoiding any public fights with President Donald Trump, either out of party loyalty or fear of being on the wrong end of a presidential tweetstorm. That public show of unity ended emphatically when Trump announced he would be withdrawing U.S. forces from northern Syria in advance of an impending Turkish military operation against Syrian Kurdish militia fighters. Graham, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Ted Cruz of Texas all joined Democratic colleagues in publicly criticizing the idea, with Graham even going on Fox News to label the decision “short-sighted and irresponsible.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Congresswoman Dina Titus speaks at the grand opening of Veterans Village #4 in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Titus said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of Syria created a crisis in the region. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan House resolution rebuking President Donald Trump for the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Syria — which led to an attack by Turkey on Kurdish fighters allied in the battle against the Islamic State — passed overwhelmingly Wednesday.

The lopsided 354-60 vote came as Trump defended his actions by exclaiming the Kurds were “no angels” in the ongoing fighting in the region and citing the need to remove U.S. troops who fought alongside Kurdish forces against ISIS.

“We are not a police force — we’re a fighting force,” Trump said during a news conference with visiting Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the East Room.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill criticized the decision by the president to remove U.S. forces, which they said gave a green light to Turkey to strike across the border and create a crisis that has empowered Syria, Iran and Russia.

The House passed a resolution that said the president’s decision benefits those adversaries and called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to cease military actions in Syria.

“President Trump’s reckless decision to abandon our Kurdish partners in Syria has created a crisis in the region,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Titus said the decision created a “power vacuum” in the region that ISIS, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar al Assad “are quickly filling.”

“Our allies deserve better than this,” Titus said.

Trump’s biggest mistake

Republican lawmakers were equally critical of the abrupt decision last week to pull out of northern Syria. Russian journalists posted video and pictures of a U.S. base that appeared to be hastily deserted.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a Trump ally, escalated his criticism of the president’s decision on Syria.

“He’s making the biggest mistake of his presidency,” Graham said of Trump.

Graham’s criticism prompted a sharp retort from Trump, who told the White House news conference that Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, “should focus on the judiciary.”

“Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years with thousands of soldiers and fighting other people’s wars,” Trump said. “Let them fight their own wars.”

Congressional leaders met with Trump following the House vote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the size of the vote, including support from Republicans, had rattled the president. All House Democrats supported the resolution, along with 129 Republicans, including Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev. There were 60 GOP members who opposed the resolution.

“He was shaken up by it,” Pelosi said of Trump’s reaction to the vote. She said the president had a “meltdown” over it.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Democratic leaders walked out of the meeting after Trump launched a “nasty diatribe” against Pelosi, calling her a third-rate politician.

Storming out of a meeting

But House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said following the White House meeting with congressional leaders that Pelosi stormed out of the room in an undignified manner.

“The speaker tries to make everything political,” McCarthy told reporters.

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are heading to Turkey to meet with officials and negotiate a ceasefire, a task lawmakers in both parties said would be harder to achieve after the president’s comments Wednesday.

Trump announced earlier this week tariffs on steel exports to punish Turkey for the offensive.

Graham and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., are crafting a sanctions bill, while a similar resolution to the one passed by the House is being drafted by Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

In the House, the Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and ranking Republican Mike McCaul, R-Texas, also plan to introduce a sanctions bill.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and House Republican Conference chairwoman, has filed her own sanctions bill that has more than 90 GOP co-sponsors.

Cheney, McCaul and McCarthy voted in support of the House resolution to denounce the president’s decision to end U.S. involvement in northern Syria.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.