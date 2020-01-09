House prepares to vote on Iran war powers

A resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to order military action against Iran without prior congressional consent is likely to produce a vote mostly along party lines.

President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation from the White House on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Washington, accompanied by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and others looks on. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — A resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to order military action against Iran without prior congressional consent was taken up by the House on Thursday in what is likely to produce a vote along mostly party lines.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called for the vote on the war powers resolution over concerns about the president’s decision to order a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last week that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, designated by the United States as a terrorist organization.

Pelosi said lawmakers were concerned about the lack of information from the administration on the “decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward.”

Hours before the vote Trump, in a tweet, urged Republicans to vote against “Crazy Nancy’s War Powers Resolution.”

Trump appeared before the nation in a televised address from the White House on Wednesday to calm fears of military escalation after Iran launched a missile strike on U.S. military installations in Iraq in retaliation for the death of the general.

No casualties were reported.

But a briefing from national security officials to members of Congress on Wednesday left Democrats and some Republicans disgruntled about the lack of information about an imminent threat against U.S. personnel cited by the White House to justify the timing of the drone strike that killed Soleimani.

Lawmakers also said the administration has failed outlined their future military objectives and plans to deter further attacks on U.S. installations by Iran.

The resolution would require Trump to receive prior congressional approval for future military actions against Iran.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.