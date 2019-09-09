92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

House, Senate Democrats push gun control bills in Congress

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2019 - 4:21 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill on Monday where House and Senate Democrats immediately called on President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans to pass and sign into law legislation that would expand background checks for weapons purchases.

The House passed a bill before the August recess to tighten background checks, legislation that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has refused to bring to the floor for a vote in the upper chamber.

Since then, mass shootings in Gilroy, California; El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; and Odessa, Texas, have put pressure on federal lawmakers to act.

“We are meeting with anyone who will listen to us,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, who attended an afternoon news conference to announce that community leaders were in Washington to urge the Senate to act.

Whaley said the House-passed bill would prevent some of the violence that has raged over the summer.

“It’s something that can save lives,” Whaley said of the bill.

The National Rifle Association did not immediately return a request for comment. But the NRA opposes background check legislation and firearm registration. The group said most mass shooters pass background checks, legally obtaining weapons used in the killings.

McConnell told conservative radio interviewers last month that he would not bring gun control legislation to the Senate floor without the support of the president. But McConnell also has called House Democratic legislation radical and out of step with middle America.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the House-passed bill just closed loopholes from previous background check legislation passed years ago. The latest bill would require checks for online sales and private purchases of weapons at gun shows. (Gun sales conducted by federally licensed dealers in gun stores or at gun shows already require a background check.)

“This isn’t radical,” Pelosi said. “It’s an expansion of what has already been successful.”

Nevada Democrats have backed gun control legislation, citing the Oct. 1, 2017, tragedy that left 58 dead and hundreds wounded.

The Las Vegas shooter purchased his guns legally and attached bump stocks to semi-automatic assault weapons, devices that have now been banned due to a rule change by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms at Trump’s direction. Nevada’s Legislature in 2019 also passed a law that outlaws any device that increases the rate of fire of a semi-automatic firearm.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., is one of several lawmakers who have filed a bill that would outlaw high-capacity ammunition magazines, like those used in Las Vegas, Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said his committee planned to take up the bill in coming weeks.

Although Trump has voiced support for background checks in the past, he has changed his position and has called on a bipartisan group of Senate lawmakers to look into legislation that includes “red flag” bills that would take guns away from people who could pose a threat.

Trump told reporters at the White House that many different things were being discussed, but Senate Republicans or the White House have yet to release specific proposals or legislation.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told the Capitol Hill news conference that red flag bills the president has discussed would be useless if someone identified as a threat could still purchase a weapon online or at a gun show, a loophole the background check would close.

“Too many Americans are losing their lives to gun violence,” Schumer said, noting that 51 people were killed in mass shootings in August alone.

“Enough is enough,” he said.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President ...
Donald Trump defends plan to meet Taliban at Camp David
By / RJ

President Trump said it was his decision to invite representatives of the Taliban to peace talks the weekend before the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, and his decision to cancel the talks after an American solider was killed in Afghanistan.

A cashier rings up a marijuana sale at the Essence cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas. (John Loch ...
Nevada marijuana official placed on leave
By / RJ

A top Nevada marijuana official who has faced criticism over his conduct during the state’s cannabis licensing process was placed on administrative leave last week.

An Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Elis Barreto ...
Afghanistan peace process in disarray after failed Trump plan
By Deb Riechmann, Matthew Lee and Robert Burns The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to cancel a secret negotiation with the Taliban and Afghan leaders has thrown the peace process into disarray two days before the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

This Aug. 24, 2019, photo provided Sunday, Aug. 25, by the North Korean government, shows North ...
North Korea fires projectiles after offering talks with US
By Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press

The military said South Korea will monitor possible additional launches by North Korea but gave no further details like exactly what projectile North Korea fired.

President Donald Trump, right, drives a golf cart during a round of golf at the Trump National ...
Trump to address GOP lawmakers at Baltimore retreat
The Associated Press

The visit will come after Trump’s attacks on Democratic U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings and his Baltimore-area district earlier this summer.