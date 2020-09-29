How to watch presidential debate between Trump, Biden

Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump will face off at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Preparations take place for the first presidential debate in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Cleveland. The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Sept. 29. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place Tuesday.

Here’s how to watch:

DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 29.

WHERE: Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic.

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. without commercial interruption.

MODERATOR: Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

NETWORKS: ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, C-SPAN, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, Telemundo and Univision.

STREAMING: Several networks and outlets are also streaming the debate online. You can also watch at LVRJ.com.