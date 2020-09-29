65°F
Politics and Government

How to watch presidential debate between Trump, Biden

By Dennis Rudner Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2020 - 8:00 pm
 
Updated September 29, 2020 - 4:18 am

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place Tuesday.

Here’s how to watch:

DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 29.

WHERE: Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic.

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. without commercial interruption.

MODERATOR: Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

NETWORKS: ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, C-SPAN, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, Telemundo and Univision.

STREAMING: Several networks and outlets are also streaming the debate online. You can also watch at LVRJ.com.

