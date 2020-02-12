65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Interim nuclear waste bill boosted by Trump budget

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2020 - 3:35 pm
 

WASHINGTON — A Trump administration budget blueprint on nuclear waste storage appears to bolster one of the competing Senate plans to develop and place radioactive material at temporary sites until the Yucca Mountain stalemate is resolved or a permanent site selected.

The administration’s policy reversal and proposal mirrors the position put forward by the Nevada Commission on Nuclear Projects last year.

President Donald Trump eliminated requests for funding to continue licensing Yucca Mountain in his budget proposals for the Energy Department and Nuclear Regulatory Commission in fiscal year 2021, which begins Oct. 1.

Trump had proposed $120 million in the past three budget requests, but those were blocked by the House and Senate. This election-year budget includes only $27.5 million for development of an interim storage program.

Nevada lawmakers were encouraged by the president’s sudden reversal, but openly suspicious of the timing.

A sponsor of Senate legislation to authorize interim facilities said the president’s shift provides momentum.

“President Trump’s decision to embrace alternatives to storing waste at Yucca Mountain is welcome news,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee for energy and water development.

Alexander said it is imperative for the future of nuclear power to “solve the nuclear waste stalemate” that resulted in stockpiling of radioactive materials at sites in 39 states since 1987.

“There is bipartisan support for allowing consolidated nuclear waste at private facilities, and I look forward to working with the president to solve this problem,” Alexander said.

Current law requires the federal government to take possession of the waste and directs it be buried in a permanent repository. Allowing interim storage at private facilities would require congressional action.

Companies in New Mexico and Texas have signaled interest in temporary storage. But recent local opposition has grown in those states over environmental concerns, and worries that short-term disposal sites could become permanent because of inaction on Yucca Mountain.

Yucca Mountain was designated in 1987 as the sole site for a permanent nuclear waste repository, but political opposition has stalled the project for more than three decades.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, has legislation that would push to restart licensing and increase the capacity of Yucca Mountain. The Barrasso bill would also allow for public or private temporary storage.

In a letter hand-delivered to the White House on Monday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak asked Trump to veto the Barrasso bill along with companion legislation filed in the House.

Nevada favors the interim-storage legislation put forth by Alexander, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking Democrat on the Appropriations subcommittee for energy, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, the chairwoman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Nevada’s two Democratic senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, oppose the Barrasso bill or any other that would develop Yucca Mountain as a permanent site for nuclear waste storage.

In the House, the state’s entire delegation, Republican Mark Amodei and Democrats Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford, urged passage of a bill that would require state and local approval before building a nuclear waste repository.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Caucus 101: Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
The who, what, when, where and hows of early voting before and on caucus day in Nevada. (Renee Summerour and Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Dina Titus speaks on Biden and Nevada's importance - VIDEO
Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus sat down with political reporter Rory Appleton to discuss Joe Biden and Nevada's place in the 2020 election.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Caucus 101: How to caucus - VIDEO
How does the caucus work in Nevada? Shelby Wiltz, the caucus director for the Nevada State Democratic party takes us through the process. (Renee Summerour and James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters at a primary ...
Culinary defends health care flyer critical of Sanders
By / RJ

The Culinary Union Local 226 denounced “vicious attacks,” after supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders objected to a union flyer that declared the senator wants to “end Culinary health care” in favor of his Medicare for All proposal.

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie ...
Former US ambassador to Ukraine gets diplomacy award
The Associated Press

Past recipients have included former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, former Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo and former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

Chauncy Devonte Lump (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Charges dropped against guard accused of threatening Trump
The Associated Press

Prosecutors issued a memo saying the threat was “more of a rant by an idiot,” than an act of someone with the “intent to actually carry out” his words.

 
Bernie Sanders wins in New Hampshire, Pete Buttigieg finishes 2nd
By Steve Peoples, Kathleen Ronayne and Hunter Woodall The Associated Press

Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s presidential primary election Tuesday night, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear victory in the Democratic Party’s chaotic 2020 nomination fight.