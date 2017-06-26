Interior Secretary Zinke says he’ll tour Nevada national monuments in July

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

PAHRUMP — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke didn’t stop at any national monuments during his first official visit to Nevada, but he promised to return for a tour of Gold Butte and Basin and Range before the end of July.

During an event in Pahrump on Monday, Zinke said he wants to see the two Nevada monuments from the ground and talk to stakeholders before he decides whether the designations should be reduced or rescinded.

He said he doesn’t have any “preconceived ideas” about Gold Butte or Basin and Range, though he indicated that his recent recommendations on Bears Ears National Monument in Utah provide a blueprint for what might happen here.

He is recommending, among other things, that the boundaries of Bears Ears be redrawn to reduce the size of the monument.

Zinke said his Nevada trip is still being scheduled, but it is expected to happen during latter half of next month.

When he gets here, he said, he plans to consult with state and county officials, business groups, tribal representatives and others.

Zinke’s ongoing review includes 22 monuments nationwide that were established by presidential decree since 1996. He is due to deliver his final report to President Donald Trump by late August.

