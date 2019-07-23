93°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Johnson’s PM win elevates ‘no-deal’ Brexit risks to UK economy

By Pan Pylas The Associated Press
July 23, 2019 - 5:46 am
 

LONDON — With Boris Johnson confirmed as the next leader of the Conservative Party and British prime minister, the outlook for the British economy has become murkier — and potentially more perilous.

Johnson’s comprehensive victory over Jeremy Hunt has made it more likely that Britain could leave the European Union on Halloween without a withdrawal agreement, a prospect that even the most ardent Brexit believers concede would be disruptive in the short-term.

Most economists think a so-called “no-deal” Brexit will be a lot worse than that.

A deep recession is widely predicted for that scenario. Whether it would be as deep as the one that followed the global financial crisis — more than 6% — no one knows, but almost all economists agree that jobs will be lost and that public finances will get stretched.

A “no-deal” Brexit means that on Nov. 1, tariffs will be slapped on traded goods between the U.K. and the remaining 27 EU countries. Other impediments to trade, including on Britain’s crucial financial services sector, would be imposed, such as new restrictions on the movement of people, customs and regulatory standards. Britain would also face the prospect of losing the trade deals the EU has struck over the years, including recent ones with Canada, South Korea and Japan — these account for around 11% of U.K. trade.

Branson predicts disaster

Richard Branson, the Virgin Group founder whose career has taken him from owning a record label to planning flights to space, thinks it will be a disaster — so much so, he says, that the pound will slump in value to be worth just a dollar for the first time ever. The pound has borne the brunt of Brexit uncertainty, falling more than 10% from $1.50 on the day after the June 2016 referendum. It’s near two-year lows at $1.2450 as the “no-deal” talk escalates.

Though both sides of the English Channel will suffer in a “no-deal” scenario, Britain would suffer relatively more given that British exports to the EU account for around 13% of the country’s annual GDP, versus 2.5% of the EU’s.

Planning for a “no-deal” Brexit, which Johnson is expected to accelerate in his first days in 10 Downing Street, will help marginally.

Measures such as stockpiling medicines, sourcing more products from outside the EU or modifying road links in southeast England around the port of Dover to manage freight traffic can help, but only up to a point.

“Planning is unlikely to do much to mitigate the short-term disruption of ‘no deal’,” said John Springford, deputy director at the Centre for European Reform.

For one, he said, there is “too little time to build new border and road infrastructure to reduce congestion at the Dover-Calais crossing and on the M20 motorway in Kent.”

That raises the stakes for companies like the operator of the Channel Tunnel, which said Tuesday that a “no-deal” Brexit was now the main scenario in its earnings forecasts. Business groups like the Confederation of British Industry issued statements after Johnson’s election urging him to secure a deal.

Oct. 31 deadline to leave EU

In his pitch to become prime minister, Johnson said he wants an agreement but that he would make sure Britain leaves the bloc on Oct. 31, the revised Brexit date after the initial March 29 deadline was extended following the British Parliament’s rejection of Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement. That deal dealt with citizens’ rights, Britain’s financial obligations to the EU following 46 years of membership and making sure no hard border emerges between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K. The EU has said a deal is a pre-requisite before discussions can commence on a wide-ranging trade pact.

With parliament seemingly opposed to “no-deal,” many Brexiters have promoted the idea that Johnson suspend parliament to allow Brexit to happen. The implications of such a move would be unpredictable. It could lead to civil unrest and a surge in Scottish nationalism, in addition to the instant economic hit. Johnson has said he doesn’t want to go down that path but hasn’t ruled it out.

Given these uncertainties, business executives are unsure how to plan and have reined in investment over the past two years. That’s one of the main reasons why Britain’s economy has stuttered and talk of a recession has grown.

“With economic growth already faltering, a disorderly ‘no-deal’ Brexit could cause widespread disruption to trade, a sharply lower exchange rate, higher inflation and lower living standards,” said Arno Hantzsche and Garry Young of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

Most forecasters concur with that analysis so it would be a big step for Johnson to back such a move, without a mandate — in the Brexit referendum of June 2016, talk of a “no-deal” Brexit was confined to the periphery of the Leave campaign.

Johnson could therefore push for a general election in the fall after what many expect to be a failed attempt at renegotiating May’s withdrawal agreement. With opinion polls showing Britain’s electorate split across multiple parties, all bets are off on the outcome and whether any incoming government backs another referendum to reverse the initial result.

Johnson could equally opt to ditch his “do-or-die” pledge with regard to an Oct. 31 Brexit and seek another extension, giving him time to put a crowd-pleasing tax-cutting budget in place for an election next year.

Whatever happens — and given this is Brexit, anything can and probably will — the British economy is set to remain stuck in the mud for months to come.

Whether it sinks will hinge on the decisions Johnson makes in his first weeks in power.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Proposed rule could affect food stamp eligibility for 3 million
By Carole Feldman The Associated Press

The Trump administration on Tuesday proposed tightening automatic eligibility requirements for the food stamp program, a change that could affect about 3.1 million people.

In a Oct. 24, 2017, photo, former Chinese Premier Li Peng, places his hands around his neck dur ...
Li Peng, Chinese premier during 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, dies
By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

Li Peng, a former hard-line Chinese premier best known for announcing martial law during the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests that ended with a bloody crackdown by troops, has died. He was 90.

Former Sen. John Ensign and his wife, Darlene, left, pictured with former Ensign aide Doug Hamp ...
Former Nevada Sen. John Ensign divorces wife
By / RJ

Former Sen. John Ensign, whose political career began to unravel in 2009 after an affair with a top aide’s wife came to light, has divorced his wife of 31 years, Darlene.

In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon ...
Iran says 17 nationals allegedly recruited by CIA arrested
By Aya Batrawy and Nasser Karimi The Associated Press

The official said the 17 were recruited by the CIA and had “sophisticated training” but did not succeed in their sabotage missions.