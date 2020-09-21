100°F
Politics and Government

Judge sides with Republicans in two-thirds tax lawsuit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 3:35 pm
 

Carson City District Court Judge James Todd Russell sided with Republicans on Monday, ruling that certain portions of laws passed in 2019 are unconstitutional because they failed to get a two-thirds majority to pass.

Following a 75-minute hearing, Russell granted a motion for summary judgment to Republican senators, who filed a lawsuit against the state and the Legislature over the laws, which concerned DMV fees and the state’s payroll tax.

In the case of the payroll tax, the law called for a reduction in the tax rate. But majority Democrats voted to continue the levy at the same rate, which Republicans contended would increase state revenue and trigger the state’s constitutional two-thirds requirement. Both the DMV bill and the payroll tax bill passed the Assembly with two-thirds, but fell one vote short in the state Senate.

“The judge ruled correctly on the plain meaning of the law,” said state Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, following the ruling. “I wish it would have been decided much sooner, but then again I would like that decision to have happened 10 minutes after they made the ludicrous opinion that they don’t need a two-thirds (majority).”

Attorneys for the state and the Legislature declined to comment after the ruling, but an appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court is expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bill Dentzer at BDentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

