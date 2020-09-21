Judge sides with Republicans in two-thirds tax lawsuit

A Carson City judge on Monday sided with Republicans, saying certain portions of two bills passed in 2019 were unconstitutional because they increased state revenue without getting two-thirds support from lawmakers.

Following a 75-minute hearing, Russell granted a motion for summary judgment to Republican senators, who filed a lawsuit against the state and the Legislature over the laws, which concerned DMV fees and the state’s payroll tax.

In the case of the payroll tax, the law called for a reduction in the tax rate. But majority Democrats voted to continue the levy at the same rate, which Republicans contended would increase state revenue and trigger the state’s constitutional two-thirds requirement. Both the DMV bill and the payroll tax bill passed the Assembly with two-thirds, but fell one vote short in the state Senate.

“The judge ruled correctly on the plain meaning of the law,” said state Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, following the ruling. “I wish it would have been decided much sooner, but then again I would like that decision to have happened 10 minutes after they made the ludicrous opinion that they don’t need a two-thirds (majority).”

Attorneys for the state and the Legislature declined to comment after the ruling, but an appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court is expected.

