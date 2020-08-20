107°F
Politics and Government

Kamala Harris headlines historic night at Democratic convention

The Associated Press
August 19, 2020 - 6:18 pm
 
Updated August 19, 2020 - 6:28 pm

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Democrats’ historic boundary breakers joined forces Wednesday night at the party’s national convention in an urgent effort to rouse the diverse coalition Joe Biden will need to defeat President Donald Trump this fall.

Their overriding message: Vote this time; don’t just complain later. Your lives and democracy itself may be at stake.

Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president, and Hillary Clinton, the first woman nominated for president by a major party, were speaking on Biden’s behalf. And Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate and the first Black woman on a major party ticket, was delivering highly anticipated remarks that will serve as her first introduction to millions of voters.

Harris, in her prepared remarks, said the nation is at a critical point, struggling under Trump’s “chaos,” “incompetence”and “callousness.”

“We can do better and deserve so much more,” Harris says. “We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work. A president who will bring all of us together — Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous — to achieve the future we collectively want.”

