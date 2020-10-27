Kamala Harris in Las Vegas, encourages people to vote early

With one week left in the 2020 election, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., stumped in Reno Wednesday to rally supporters and mobilize voters in the Silver State.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., talks to supporters Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Reno. (Twitter)

With one week left in the 2020 election, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., came to Las Vegas Wednesday night after stumping in Reno earlier in the day.

Harris’ first stop was at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in Reno for a get-out-the-vote rally, where she delivered her usual campaign speech to the roughly 100 socially-distanced supporters.

“Nevada’s going to help determine the outcome of this election,” Harris told the Reno crowd.

Harris spent much of the roughly 30-minute speech going after President Donald Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and juxtaposed the administration’s continued attempts to undo the Affordable Care Act with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign platform that calls for the expanding former President Barack Obama’s landmark health care law.

Harris also spoke briefly at a rally with UNITE HERE canvassers at idlewild Park Wednesday afternoon, delivering a five-minute speech from the bed of a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Reno-Tahoe International Airport shortly before leaving town, Harris stressed the importance of early voting, which ends in Nevada on Friday.

Harris was asked what it means for her, as the daughter of Black and Indian parents and as a woman, to be on the cusp of potentially becoming the nation’s next vice president.

“It is my lived experience to know that there are so many people who are suffering right now who need to be seen, need to be heard,” Harris said. “I was just meeting with UNITE HERE and we were talking about hardworking families who deserve to have a president who cares about them and wants to lift them up instead of beating them down.”

