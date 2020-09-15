Kamala Harris talks about COVID-19, Latinos during Las Vegas stop

California Sen. and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, where she took part in a community conversation focused on the impact of COVID-19 on working Latino families.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens during a roundtable at Rafael Rivera Community Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Harris urged Nevadans to vote early, taking President Donald Trump to task for sowing fear.

“We have a president in Donald Trump who has misled the American people, who has deceived the American people about the seriousness of the virus,” she said. “He knew it was airborne clearly when he was briefed on it in January.”

Harris was joined by five Las Vegas residents:

* Councilwoman Olivia Diaz represents Ward 3 on the Las Vegas City Council. When she was sworn-in in 2019, Diaz became the first Latina to serve on the Las Vegas City Council. Diaz served in the Nevada State Assembly from 2010 to 2018.

* Eddie Ramos works in the engineering department at Caesars Palace and is a member of the Carpenters Union. He is active in the Las Vegas Latino community, serving as president of the Club Migrantes de Uruapan and as vice president of Fuerza Inmigrante.

* Astrid Silva is one of the nation’s leading immigrant rights activists and the executive director of Dream Big Nevada, an organization established in 2017 to provide aid to Nevada’s immigrant families.

* Regina Simmons is the owner of Tacotarian, a vegan Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas. After years of hard work to move her way up in the restaurant industry, Simmons opened Tacotarian in 2018, the first time she has been the main purveyor of a restaurant.

* Dulce Valencia is an immigrant rights activist with years of experience in Nevada progressive politics. She is a DREAMer and attends the University of Nevada, Las Vegas as a theater studies major.

Las Vegas and the Latino community have been hit especially hard by COVID-19 and the economic fallout from the ongoing pandemic. According to Nevada Biden for President, Latinos account for 1 in 4 local coronavirus cases, a greater share than that of any other racial or ethnic group in the Las Vegas Valley. In June 2020, unemployment for Latino workers hit 14.5%, and during the second quarter, Nevada’s Latino unemployment rate hit 30%.

Harris spent Tuesday morning in Fresno, California, where wildfires have decimated nearby forest and mountain towns.

The visit is Harris’ first since accepting the nomination as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate. Biden has not visited Nevada since February.

In anticipation of Harris’ visit, former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a co-chairman of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, criticized Harris.

“The selection of Sen. Harris is more consequentially poor for Biden in Nevada than anywhere else,” Laxalt said.

“Nevada has the closest look at the fleeing Californians who can’t live there anymore. This very close swing state does not want Nevada to have rolling blackouts, increased crime and homelessness, massive taxes, virtually no Second Amendment, decriminalization of pedophilia, and sanctuary cities that Harris and California represent.”

