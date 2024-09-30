Kamala Harris visits Las Vegas this evening — WATCH LIVE NOW
Vice President Kamala Harris makes another campaign stop in Las Vegas Sunday evening.
Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Las Vegas this evening as part of her campaign visits to “blue wall” and Sun Belt states.
Harris made the campaign stop in Nevada on Sunday after visiting Pennsylvania on Wednesday and Arizona on Friday, according to the campaign.
The campaign said the travel “reflects the many paths to 270 electoral votes that Vice President Harris has available,” and her campaign stops “show her commitment to winning these states.”
This marks Harris’ eighth visit to the Silver State this year. She last visited in August, just a couple of weeks since launching her presidential bid after President Joe Biden dropped from the race.
