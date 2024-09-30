Kamala Harris visits Las Vegas this evening — WATCH LIVE NOW

97°F
Politics and Government

Kamala Harris visits Las Vegas this evening
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2024 - 6:20 pm
 

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Las Vegas this evening as part of her campaign visits to “blue wall” and Sun Belt states.

Harris made the campaign stop in Nevada on Sunday after visiting Pennsylvania on Wednesday and Arizona on Friday, according to the campaign.

The campaign said the travel “reflects the many paths to 270 electoral votes that Vice President Harris has available,” and her campaign stops “show her commitment to winning these states.”

This marks Harris’ eighth visit to the Silver State this year. She last visited in August, just a couple of weeks since launching her presidential bid after President Joe Biden dropped from the race.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

