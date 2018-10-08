Kentucky man, with similar Kavanaugh name, has ‘crazy’ few weeks

A Kentucky man who shares a similar name with the newest U.S. Supreme Court justice says the past few weeks have been stressful.

Tweet from Brett Kavanagh (screengrab)

The Courier Journal reports 27-year-old Brett Kavanagh lives in Louisville and works for a clothing and promotional products supplier. His name is spelled slightly different from Brett Kavanaugh, who was sworn in on the nation’s high court Saturday.

Kavanagh says when sexual misconduct allegations came out during the confirmation process for his Supreme Court namesake, his own emotional rollercoaster started to build.

His boss, Landon Wade, says “it started with a joke here or there. But then it became crazy as the process went on.”

Kavanagh works in sales and has noticed the reactions when he introduces himself.

Last week, he wrote on Twitter that “This is a terrible time to be named Brett Kavanagh.”