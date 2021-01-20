Appeal delayed on food truck project in Arts District

The future of the so-called Urban Food Lot will remain in question until at least February.

A vacant lot at 1208 S. Casino Center Blvd., south of Charleston Boulevard, in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. A hearing on a controversial effort to turn the vacant lot into a food truck hub has been delayed a month. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A hearing on a controversial effort to turn a vacant lot into a food truck hub in Las Vegas’ Arts District has been delayed a month, leaving the future of the so-called Urban Food Lot in question until at least February.

An appeal to the project had been set to be heard in front of the City Council on Wednesday, but it was delayed by city lawmakers until Feb. 17 at the request of applicant Main Street Investments II, LLC.

The company plans to convert a roughly 7,000-square-foot lot on the west side of Casino Center Boulevard, just south of California Street, into a destination for up to 10 food trucks to sell their cuisine.

The project was approved by the city’s Planning Commission last month, but local business owners have pushed back against lacking infrastructure including restrooms, which they say will burden adjacent establishments with food truck customers seeking to use their bathrooms.

A petition circulated by local businesses garnered 16 signatures.

Paul Murad, president of Metroplex Realty, is representing the project and has said that the food lot is not meant for people to sit down and therefore no public bathroom is necessary. The first phase, he recently said, will primarily serve people in downtown who order food to go, returning either home or to a nearby office, and to enable delivery drivers to pick up food for customers.

