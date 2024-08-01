Badlands case takes center stage at Las Vegas mayoral candidates debate

Two candidates in the runoff to replace Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman debated over the city’s costly legal battle with the would-be developer of the Badlands golf course.

Former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley speaks during a mayoral debate against Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, not pictured, held by the Vegas Chamber of Commerce at the Golden Nugget on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The two candidates headed into the runoff to replace Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman highlighted their bona fides and traded barbs on Wednesday over the city’s increasingly costly legal battle with the would-be developer of the former Badlands golf course.

Former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman debated for the first time since the June primary cleared the crowded field in the nonpartisan race in which the two top candidates advanced.

In that vote, Berkley bested Seaman 35.67 percent to 28.91 percent.

November’s winner will follow the quarter-century position at the head of the City Council by Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman.

The Las Vegas Chamber hosted the packed event at the Golden Nugget. The strictly-timed back and forth was moderated by the organization’s chair and former Las Vegas City Manager Betsy Fretwell.

Badlands

The candidates discussed their vision for the city, affordable housing, public safety and the economy, but the debate turned contentious when it turned to the topic of Badlands.

Four lawsuits in various stages of litigation and appeals have led to judgments surpassing $237 million in favor of EHB Cos., which is led by its CEO Yohan Lowie.

Judges in three cases involving different sections of the former 250-acre golf course have ruled that the city illegally “took” property by not allowing EHB to exercise its land-use entitlements and develop homes on the land.

A proposed settlement in 2022 would have cost the city $64 million, but the deal broke down hours before the matter was to be discussed publicly at City Hall.

“How does it get resolved?” Fretwell asked.

Seaman, who’s been the loudest voice within the council to settle out of court, noted that the legal fight began before she was elected into the council.

“We just didn’t have a council that was willing to settle that,” said Seaman, noting that the matter has gone through three different city managers and city attorneys.

Seaman said she was confident in ongoing negotiations and suggested that a settlement could include the city buying the golf course and then selling it for development, something residents of the adjacent Queensridge neighborhood had opposed in the first place.

“Elections have consequences, and we are going to settle this,” Seaman said. “We are going to make sure for the taxpayers that we come out with this mitigating with as little damage as we can.”

Berkley, who lives in Queensridge, anticipates the lawsuits to be resolved early in the next mayor’s tenure if not before.

“With all the respect, councilwoman, you have been there for five years, you have not been able to successfully conclude a negotiation,” Berkley said. “You can’t get one other member of the City Council to go along with you and agree to settle this.”

Berkley said she believes she’s “the only person” that can negotiate a deal that will protect tax dollars and satisfy the parties involved.

“There has been so much bad faith,” said Berkley, noting a Supreme Court opinion which she described as an “embarrassment for the city.”

Berkley said Seaman repeatedly voted in favor of hiring outside lawyers to litigate the lawsuits.

Seaman argued that Berkley hadn’t taken interest in the issue until she decided to run for mayor, describing the former congresswoman’s claim that Seaman hadn’t pushed for a settlement as “ignorant.”

“It was not my job to do your job, Victoria,” Berkley countered. “If you were in a position (to) settle this, you should have done it. That’s what you ran on, and you failed at what you promised.”

Housing, public safety

Under Berkley’s leadership, she said, Las Vegas’ growth will “explode” in the next decade and unemployment would be low. The city would attract new business, and medical students educated here would stick around for residencies.

Her plan to tackle homelessness would include more wrap-around services to care, including for those who can’t take care of themselves.

Seaman, who’s supported the city’s camping ban, said the ordinance is paired with teams that offer social services to take the vulnerable population off the streets. She also touted four affordable housing projects recently green-lit by the city.

“I don’t think anybody should be proud of how we’re dealing with the homeless,” Berkley countered.

Both candidates want to see a standalone children’s hospital, and they want the U.S. government to keep freeing up federal lands for housing development.

While both said public safety is a top priority, Seaman said she’s been endorsed by several law enforcement unions.

The candidates acknowledged that each of their proposals will require support from at least three other council members, and that the city will need to continue to work with neighboring jurisdictions.

Addressing the business community gathered at the Golden Nugget, Seaman said that as mayor, she would convene a committee to examine streamlining business processes.

“Whoever inherits the mayor’s position,” Berkley added, “is almost destined for success because everything that we need for success … is already in place.”

The candidates shook hands after the one-hour debate ended.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.