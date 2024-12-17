Badlands settlement on the agenda for Las Vegas

The Las Vegas City Council will discuss a possible settlement on the Badlands case at its Wednesday meeting, wrapping up a lengthy legal battle.

An aerial view of the shuttered Badlands Golf Course and the Queensridge towers, right, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas City Council will take possible action Wednesday on a settlement over the failed Badlands golf course, which would wrap up a lengthy legal battle with a developer who wanted to build housing on the defunct course.

According to a meeting agenda, the council will discuss possible action regarding the approval of a settlement, mutual release and purchase and sale agreement with the companies 180 Land Co., Fore Stars and Seventy Acres.

If the settlement goes through, the case would be dismissed, and the property would be sold for residential housing. The amount of the settlement would be between $250 million and $286 million, paid by the city’s liability insurance and property damage fund, according to a staff report.

The longstanding dispute between the city of Las Vegas and developer Yohan Lowie revolves around Lowie’s plans to turn the failed 250-acre golf course into an expansive housing project. Lowie previously built One Queensridge Place and Tivoli Village.

Lowie bought the course in 2015 with the intention of building an expansive housing project, but neighboring residents opposed the project. The city granted land entitlements, but building plans stalled over whether zoning allowed for housing.

EHB Companies, of which Lowie is the founder and CEO, alleged in lawsuits — broken up by parcels in the name of separate companies — that the city’s action effectively “took” the property. Multiple judges have agreed, awarding the developer $285 million for three of the four cases. A fourth case has already been concluded, with the city paying EHB $64 million for a 35-acre section of the larger area.

A settlement would require four votes from the City Council. Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has long been at the forefront to openly call for an out-of-court settlement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

