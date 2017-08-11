ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas

Former Assemblyman to run for Las Vegas City Council in 2019

By Ben Botkin Review-Journal Capital Bureau
August 11, 2017 - 9:49 am
 

CARSON CITY — Former Nevada Assemblyman Harvey Munford said Friday he will run for Las Vegas City Council in 2019.

Munford, a Democrat, told the Review-Journal he will run to represent Ward 5, which will be available because Councilman Ricki Barlow is term-limited.

“My people tell me, ‘Harvey you’ve got to get out there,’ ” Munford said.

Harvey, 77, was in the state Assembly from 2005 to 2015. He said he will focus on representing the historic Westside area through economic development and job creation.

He came to Las Vegas in 1966 and was a teacher in the Clark County School District for 36 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

 

