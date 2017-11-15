Fund will maintain Healing Garden created after Las Vegas shooting

The city of Las Vegas has launched a Community Healing Fund to maintain the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden and maintain public art created in the wake of the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip.

A memorial at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, honoring the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Kimberly Beckwith of Las Vegas, 55, leaves a necklace for Sonny Melton, who was killed during the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting, at a memorial at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The city of Las Vegas is selling community garden T-shirts at vegasstore.vegas. The proceeds will help pay for upkeep of the Community Healing Garden, which was created in the week after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. (City of Las Vegas)

The city of Las Vegas has launched a Community Healing Fund to maintain the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden and maintain public art created in the wake of the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip.

Donations will also be used to provide grants for counseling, safety services and community events related to the shooting aftermath.

The fund is being managed by the Nevada Community Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Donations can be made online at www.cityoflasvegas.link/ healingfund . NCF will provide donors with charitable contribution tax documentation.

Community garden shirts can also be purchased at the city’s online store www.vegasstore.vegas. The proceeds will go toward funding additional work at the Community Healing Garden, which was cultivated in the four days following the mass shooting. The garden is in downtown Las Vegas, located at 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd.

