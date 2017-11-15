Fund will maintain Healing Garden created after Las Vegas shooting

The city of Las Vegas has launched a Community Healing Fund to maintain the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden and maintain public art created in the wake of the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip.
Donations will also be used to provide grants for counseling, safety services and community events related to the shooting aftermath.
The fund is being managed by the Nevada Community Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
Donations can be made online at www.cityoflasvegas.link/
Community garden shirts can also be purchased at the city’s online store www.vegasstore.vegas. The proceeds will go toward funding additional work at the Community Healing Garden, which was cultivated in the four days following the mass shooting. The garden is in downtown Las Vegas, located at 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd.
