Grocery store ‘very close’ for Huntridge neighborhood, developer says

The Huntridge Theater’s proposed developer announced Wednesday another long-awaited restoration project for the neighborhood: a grocery store.

The historic Huntridge Theater photographed on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

J Dapper told the City Council that a national grocery chain was “very close” to signing a lease to move into the Huntridge Shopping Center at Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway.

“They are entering the market here in Nevada, so they’re not currently here, and they wanted the Huntridge Shopping Center to be their first location, so we’re pretty excited about it,” he said.

Dapper added that the store would fill a 20,000-square-foot space, stocked with fresh vegetables, a meat section and everything else found in a full-sized grocery. He could not name the company, but he promised to provide more details, including renderings, once the lease is signed.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who said the announcement was “so exciting” for people who live downtown, noted that the effort to draw a grocery store downtown has been underway for at least 11 years.

Dapper also provided an update on his effort to buy and restore the historic Huntridge Theater from longtime owners, the Mizrachi family, in a deal facilitated by the city.

He said that chances were “extremely high” that a deal would be closed by the end of December, extending an original eight-month deadline because the coronavirus pandemic had delayed progress.

Dapper and outgoing City Attorney Brad Jerbic said that a planned meeting Thursday with the State Historic Preservation Office could lead to settling existing debt on the property that could clear the way to its sale.

