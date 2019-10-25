74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas

Gunshot detection sensors coming to Las Vegas Valley public housing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2019 - 5:25 pm
 

Gunshot-detecting sensors recently expanded across the Las Vegas Valley will soon come to public housing.

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority Board of Directors Thursday approved installing the ShotSpotter technology at public and affordable housing properties owned by the authority.

ShotSpotter, a technology made up of a network of audio sensors, could be installed at five to six properties by as early as next month, according to Greg Green, a representative with the company.

Those properties were not immediately identified. Confusion between ShotSpotter and the authority over which properties were actually owned by the agency must first be sorted out, authority Executive Director Chad Williams said.

The board-approved policy will also allow the technology to be installed at the authority’s administrative buildings.

Officials said the program would be implemented and maintained without cost to the authority except for approximately $2 per unit annually in power.

Williams said the system has proven to be an effective tool in reducing gun violence, apprehending violent offenders and saving lives of gunshot victims.

The sensors are activated by loud sounds that resemble gunshots. An acoustic expert at ShotSpotter headquarters in Newark, California, determines if the detection is legitimate. If so, the expert alerts the Metropolitan Police Department with critical details about the shots: time, number and location.

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, a housing authority board member, said the program can overcome unwritten rules of “no snitching” in communities. He also acknowledged that positive results had reversed his initial perception that the program might be government overreach.

“But what I found is that what’s helpful with this project is that we find a lot of stolen guns, find a lot of guns that are in the hands of the wrong people where it could be a major catastrophe in a lot of our neighborhoods,” he said.

It was announced earlier this month that the program would be expanded in the Las Vegas Valley following a 2017 pilot program where Metro officials say there was a stark reduction of violent crime in tested areas. It will soon cover more than 23 square miles of the valley, including eight of 11 persistent “hot spots” of violent crime.

County officials say they have secured funding for three years to expand the program, which is also bankrolled by Metro’s annual budget and the Friends of LVMPD Foundation.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST