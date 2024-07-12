Las Vegas City Council to consider vote on Lone Mountain LDS temple

Las Vegas City Council is set to hear a controversial proposal for The Church of Latter-day Saints temple on Wednesday.

Supporters, in blue, of a proposed new The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple attend a meeting of the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The temple, planned near Lone Mountain, has met opposition from some area residents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas City Council is set to hear a controversial proposal for The Church of Latter-day Saints temple on Wednesday.

City council members are set to consider a series of planning requests related to the proposed 70,000-square-foot temple, which were recommended for approval by the city’s planning commission in mid-May.

The temple, which is proposed for a 20-acre plot between Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane, would include a 216-foot steeple. The proposal also includes plans for a nearly 16,000-square-foot meeting house, an 1,800-square-foot maintenance building and an 1,800-square-foot pavilion and storage building.

The proposal has been met with opposition by community members who say the size of the building and the constant lighting of the temple will affect their quality of life.

They have also raised concerns about increased traffic, which they say could affect those who ride horses in the area.

But church officials say there is community support for the project and say the project is necessary because of the church’s increased membership and the valley’s population growth.

Council members will consider approval of the site’s development plan, amending the city’s general plan, and changing the land’s zoning classification.

The regular city council meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but items related to the proposed temple won’t be heard until 2 p.m. in an effort to allow officials to prepare for the hearing, according to an email sent by City Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske.

The planning commission meeting was attended by hundreds of supporters and opponents to the proposal. The city council chamber was filled to maximum capacity, and some had to gather in an overflow room and outside city hall.

