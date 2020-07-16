Las Vegas fire chief accepts job in Northern California

Las Vegas Fire Chief William McDonald, who recently announced he will resign in August, has accepted the same position in Alameda County in Northern California.

Las Vegas Fire Chief William McDonald has resigned to take the same position in Alameda County in Northern California. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Fire Chief William McDonald, who recently announced he will resign in August, has accepted the same position in Alameda County in Northern California.

McDonald’s appointment as fire chief in Alameda County, which includes the city of Oakland, followed a national recruitment by officials there. It was announced Tuesday. He will officially start Aug. 17, nine days after leaving Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

“Chief McDonald’s wealth of experience and his proven track record will continue the Fire Department’s strong leadership and partnership with our contract cities,” said Richard Valle, president of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, in a statement.

McDonald, 63, who is replacing retiring Alameda County Chief David Rocha, told Las Vegas City Manager Scott Adams on July 8 that he would be resigning from the department after seven years at the helm.

In accepting the job in Alameda County, McDonald returns to a place of familiarity: He arrived in Las Vegas from San Jose in 2013 and has served as fire chief in three other Bay Area cities, according to the statement by Alameda County officials.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas City Council is expected to address the succession plan for Las Vegas fire chief in a future meeting.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.