63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas

Las Vegas fire chief retiring after 2 years in charge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2022 - 2:34 pm
 
Updated February 17, 2022 - 2:46 pm
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Chief Jeff Buchanan addresses the media at an event to teach the public ...
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Chief Jeff Buchanan addresses the media at an event to teach the public about animal safety in the summer heat at Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Station 1 in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Fire Department Chief Jeff Buchanan is retiring in May, after less than two years at the helm, a city spokesman confirmed Thursday.

Buchanan has informed the department that he is leaving the first week in May after he turns 50 and qualifies for public retirement benefits, Las Vegas Communications Director David Riggleman said.

Riggleman said City Council members were briefed Tuesday on Buchanan’s plans.

In a two-sentence email Thursday, Buchanan told employees he would provide more details about his departure at an “upcoming Town Hall on February 28th.”

Buchanan, named fire chief in December 2020, succeeded William McDonald after he left in August to take a job as fire chief in Alameda County in Northern California. Buchanan had served as acting chief for several months before getting the full title.

In December, the Review-Journal reported that a residential inspection program launched after the deadly Alpine Motel apartments fire had gotten off to a slow start.

The program is focused on three-dozen buildings that are similar to the Alpine, where six people were killed downtown in December 2019 after a fire started from an unattended stovetop. It became the deadliest residential fire in city history.

A top fire official acknowledged in January 2020 that the department had failed to conduct inspections at the Alpine in the two years leading up to the fire.

In several years prior to Buchanan’s arrival, the fire department had gone through some internal upheaval, including a sexually explicit video of a firefighter that circulated among her colleagues.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Big industrial park south of Las Vegas wins county approval
Big industrial park south of Las Vegas wins county approval
2
‘Not quite at the end’; County eyes pandemic future as cases drop
‘Not quite at the end’; County eyes pandemic future as cases drop
3
Luke Byran jabs Gov. Sisolak for ‘just a little credit’ on mask ruling
Luke Byran jabs Gov. Sisolak for ‘just a little credit’ on mask ruling
4
Ethics questions haunt sheriff’s captain, documents reveal alleged abuse of power
Ethics questions haunt sheriff’s captain, documents reveal alleged abuse of power
5
Nevada home health aides to receive $500
Nevada home health aides to receive $500
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST