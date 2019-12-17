49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas

Las Vegas judge faces questioning about profanity on sweater

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2019 - 3:48 pm
 

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson found herself on the witness stand Tuesday.

Special prosecutors, who were trying to show that the judge is a threat to the public, focused on her use of profanity off the bench and crude wording on a sweater she wore while walking the corridors of the Regional Justice Center.

A since-fired court administrator photographed Andress-Tobiasson wearing the turquoise blue top, emblazoned with a pair of cupcakes and the words “eat s—- and die,” at the courthouse in 2017 and later turned the picture over to investigators with the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline.

“Let’s talk about your sweater,” the prosecutor, Thomas Bradley, said during the second of a two-day disciplinary hearing at the Thomas & Mack Moot Courtroom at UNLV’s Boyd Law School. “Was it OK to wear it once?”

“Well, I wore it,” Andress-Tobiasson replied.

“Was it beneath the dignity of your office to wear a sweater to the courthouse, to be seen by court staff that says ‘eat s—- and die?’ Was that appropriate?”

“I could see how it would be viewed as inappropriate,” the judge said. “I did not feel it was because of the way it is hidden in the shirt.”

“So the fact that it wasn’t in bold language made it OK, but the fact that it was a little harder to see makes it fine? Is that what you’re saying?”

“I’m saying I did not view it as denigrating the dignity” of the judiciary, Andress-Tobiasson said.

Bradley then tried to ask where the judge purchased the sweater, but commissioners decided she did not have to answer the question.

Andress-Tobiasson and fellow judge Amy Chelini are facing possible suspension over whether they interfered with the hiring and firing of court administrators and pose “a substantial threat of serious harm to the public or administration of justice.”

Defense attorneys for the judges have said the allegations did not stem from any conduct that occurred in a courtroom.

Andress-Tobiasson, a former Clark County prosecutor, took the bench in 2009. Chelini, a former criminal defense attorney, was elected in 2016.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Find @randompoker on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Derick Rainey takes a vape break outside the Las Vegas Conve ...
Vaping in Las Vegas parks may soon be illegal
By / RJ

Councilman Brian Knudsen said the idea behind the is to listen to constituents who seek smoke-free parks and to respond to the meteoric rise of vaping among young people.