Las Vegas judge faces questioning about profanity on sweater

Special prosecutors, who were trying to show that Justice of the Peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson is a threat to the public, asked about the appropriateness of the sweater.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson found herself on the witness stand Tuesday.

Special prosecutors, who were trying to show that the judge is a threat to the public, focused on her use of profanity off the bench and crude wording on a sweater she wore while walking the corridors of the Regional Justice Center.

A since-fired court administrator photographed Andress-Tobiasson wearing the turquoise blue top, emblazoned with a pair of cupcakes and the words “eat s—- and die,” at the courthouse in 2017 and later turned the picture over to investigators with the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline.

“Let’s talk about your sweater,” the prosecutor, Thomas Bradley, said during the second of a two-day disciplinary hearing at the Thomas & Mack Moot Courtroom at UNLV’s Boyd Law School. “Was it OK to wear it once?”

“Well, I wore it,” Andress-Tobiasson replied.

“Was it beneath the dignity of your office to wear a sweater to the courthouse, to be seen by court staff that says ‘eat s—- and die?’ Was that appropriate?”

“I could see how it would be viewed as inappropriate,” the judge said. “I did not feel it was because of the way it is hidden in the shirt.”

“So the fact that it wasn’t in bold language made it OK, but the fact that it was a little harder to see makes it fine? Is that what you’re saying?”

“I’m saying I did not view it as denigrating the dignity” of the judiciary, Andress-Tobiasson said.

Bradley then tried to ask where the judge purchased the sweater, but commissioners decided she did not have to answer the question.

Andress-Tobiasson and fellow judge Amy Chelini are facing possible suspension over whether they interfered with the hiring and firing of court administrators and pose “a substantial threat of serious harm to the public or administration of justice.”

Defense attorneys for the judges have said the allegations did not stem from any conduct that occurred in a courtroom.

Andress-Tobiasson, a former Clark County prosecutor, took the bench in 2009. Chelini, a former criminal defense attorney, was elected in 2016.

