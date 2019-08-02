Las Vegas may strip license from club in ‘dangerous’ building

The property once home to the Crazy Horse Too is in disrepair and unsafe, with criminal activity on its premises spurring “numerous” calls for police, officials say.

The Crazy Horse Too, 2476 S. Industrial Road, is seen on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The building once home to the notorious Crazy Horse Too strip club is in disrepair and unsafe, with criminal activity on its premises spurring “numerous” calls for police, Las Vegas officials say.

Next week the city council will consider potentially revoking or suspending the property owner’s erotic dance establishment license for failing to comply with Las Vegas municipal codes, city documents show. The property is owned by a Los Angeles-based limited liability corporation.

The club has been open once a month for eight hours without serving alcohol — most recently under the name Sin City Teaser’s Gentlemen’s Club — in order to keep the license and to retain land use rights, according to the city. But it has not been fully operational with a liquor license since August 2014.

City officials sent two letters to the owner in July, according to documents attached to next week’s council meeting agenda. A “dangerous building” notice and order outlined several code violations they urged the owner to fix. The other alerted the owner to Wednesday’s public review of its license.

A consultant representing the owner did not immediately return messages left Thursday.

The club, located at 2476 Industrial Rd., gained notoriety years ago when it was known as Crazy Horse Too under the ownership of Rick Rizzolo, a former Las Vegas strip club magnate with suspected mob ties.

Rizzolo was sentenced twice to prison for tax evasion, most recently in 2017, and subject of a federal racketeering investigation over two decades.

The club was seized by the government in 2008, then purchased by new owners in July 2011, Clark County property records show.

