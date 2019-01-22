Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says she has breast cancer — VIDEO

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she has Stage 2 breast cancer, but doctors have assured her that it is treatable. She filed Tuesday to run for her third and final term.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman announces that she has stage 2 breast cancer at a press conference at City Hall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Afterward she filed to run for her third term as mayor. She plans to receive treatment while campaigning for re-election. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The mayor, who later Tuesday filed for her third and final term, said she has Stage 2A cancer in her right breast, but doctors have assured her that it is treatable.

“I have been advised by my incredible team at Comprehensive Cancer Centers that it is completely contained, manageable, and can be successfully treated,” Goodman said. “Otherwise, I’m completely healthy and can continue to work effectively as the mayor of Las Vegas during treatment.

Goodman said she was diagnosed on Jan. 16 after having a routine annual physical, but said cancer will not prevent her from being a vibrant mayor as she works for another four years in office.

“Believe me, I have more energy than a pack of wolves, and look forward to serving the wonderful community and people of Las Vegas for four more exciting years, if in fact they choose to reelect me,” she said.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted his support for Goodman, calling the mayor a “fighter.”

“My thoughts are with @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman and her family,” Sisolak tweeted. “But I know that Mayor Goodman is a fighter just like so many Nevada women who have faced this terrible disease and I have no doubt that she will beat it.”

The primary election is April 2 and the general election is June 11. Candidate filing began Tuesday and ends Jan. 31.

