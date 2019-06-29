98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas

Las Vegas program bridges digital divide in public housing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2019 - 5:53 pm
 

Seventeen-year-old Mark majors in information technology and dreams of owning a business. His sister, Lena, two years his junior, is studying culinary arts. A third sibling, Jenna, the youngest of the family, has been learning about sports leadership and management.

For each child, the availability of basic technology outside school is instrumental to success in homework and studying. Until recently, the Lacksanamyxay clan of five lacked home access to the internet and a device to connect, but the financially struggling family faced an even more dire concern: They had been living out of their car for nearly a year.

“It’s pretty hard and with our situation, that we were homeless, was even harder on us,” Mark Lacksanamyxay said in a recent interview.

The family found a place to live in North Las Vegas recently through the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority. While that represented a step forward, there were residual impacts to months of instability. For instance, Lena must complete summer school to make up for two failed courses.

“I feel really bad to see my children go through that,” said Bounma Lacksanamyxay, Mark and Lena’s father. “I’m trying to help them to get better education, so they can get older and support themselves.”

Even with a roof overhead again, the family was still confronted with a lack of technology at home. On June 22, however, they were presented a solution: A tablet computer, two years of Wi-Fi and digital literacy training – all for free.

Pilot program underway

The digital divide disproportionately hurts low-income earners, so Las Vegas officials have teamed up with the housing authority in an effort to bridge the gap among a particularly vulnerable population: People living in public housing.

About one in 10 households do not have a computer or smartphone in Clark County, and about one in five has no internet subscription, according to U.S. Census data. But the housing authority says the figure is bleaker in public housing, where more than 70 percent of residents do not have technology or Wi-Fi in their homes.

“We’re at a point now in our society that having broadband services and devices are no longer just a luxury,” said Lisa Morris Hibbler, a city deputy director, who oversees the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE.

The fund is the primary city investment vehicle for donors in exchange for charitable contribution tax breaks. Hibbler said the city paid $75,000 to join a pilot program, ConnectHomeUSA, that offers devices to families, covers two years of high-speed internet access and training on pre-installed apps for job and school resources.

“We realize that sometimes transportation is a barrier and so nowadays even to apply for a job you have to have internet or access to technology,” said Bonita Fahy, the director of One-Stop Career Center in Southern Nevada, which provides training on a job resource app called EmployNV.

Las Vegas is just one of 30 communities across the U.S. chosen to participate in ConnectHomeUSA. Thus far, more than 150 free computer devices have been delivered to families in public housing through the program.

While the pilot program is in 300 households, the city hopes to ultimately expand to 2,000 families in public housing, estimating it will cost nearly $600,000 in private support.

“It’s important to make sure that we bridge that digital divide and connect residents to the same opportunities that rich, privileged, affluent kids … get,” said housing authority Executive Director Chad Williams. “The disconnect is racist, discriminatory and marginalized and it just shouldn’t be happening.”

Technology put to good use

Mark Lacksanamyxay said he and his siblings will likely first use the tablet computer to set up school portal accounts. Lena, 15, will be able to complete summer school. As part of a bowling intramural league, he also suggested the tablet will allow him to keep tabs on when practices will be.

Britiney Cisneros, the Lacksanamyxays’ housing authority case manager, said ConnectHomeUSA is ideal for a family like them because they live miles from the nearest computer lab or library.

Cisneros identified the family as a candidate for the program even though their new home is outside the 89106 zip code where the first round of deliveries is focused. However, their situation prompted the exception.

“For sure for this family, because the kids have to do everything on the computer and there’s no resource for them,” she said.

Mark Lacksanamyxay recalled staying after school for two hours sometimes to use a computer. He and his sisters would also walk far distances or use city buses to reach the nearest library if their parents could not drop them off, assuming their car was working.

Bounma Lacksanamyxay, and his wife, Aylee, have dealt with major health issues, making it virtually impossible to work, leaving them reliant on social assistance. Around 2011, the patriarch was left completely disabled after what the family described as a botched brain surgery.

“It’s like a horror story that you hear,” Aylee Lacksanamyxay said.

At the time, he was nearly finished with training to become a FedEx home delivery independent contractor. In more recent years, Aylee Lacksanamyxay suffered a heart attack and suffers from anxiety and diabetes. Despite setbacks, they are looking optimistically into the future.

“I want to show them that if you set your mind and work hard at something, at least they know that we can get somewhere in life not depending on asking for help for this and that,” Bounma Lacksanamyxay said.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
Cory Booker speaks at UNLV
US Senator Cory Booker speaks at UNLV during a Young Democrats meet and greet on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
May-Brown describes why some with disabilities need the subminimum wage - VIDEO
Eliminating the subminimum wage will end training and work opportunities for some members of the disabled community. Instead of doing something productive, they would be relegated to adult day care. That’s according to Tracy May-Brown, Opportunity Village’s director of advocacy, board and government relations.
Commission’s decision will delay Red Rock Canyon development
The Clark County Commission Wednesday rejected a developer’s request to approve a preliminary plan for 3,000 homes overlooking Red Rock Canyon before a federal agency grants permission for a roadway leading to the site.
Clark County commissioner calls on landlords to bring properties up to code
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has called on landlords in older parts of the valley to bring their properties up to code and keep them well-maintained or face the prospect of inspections, fines and citations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Harry Reid speaks out against anti-Semitism
Unnerved by the rise in anti-Semitic hate speech and the general pervasiveness of bigotry, including in Nevada, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid organized an educational forum at UNLV on Thursday as part of his call to unite people against it. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump speaks to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and updated on Israeli relations. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump says border wall will have 'hundreds of miles' built by end of next year
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and discussed the progress of the border wall and the current relations there. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Protesters disrupt Trump's speech
Just as President Donald Trump started to make his opening remarks during his appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting, protesters disrupted his speech. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roerink On The Problems With Taking Water From Eastern Nevada - Video
The Southern Nevada Water Authority wants to take billions of gallons of water that doesn’t exist from Eastern Nevada via a pipeline that would cost ratepayers $15 billion. Doing so would devastate the wildlife and people who live there. That’s according to Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, which opposes the pipeline.
Las Vegas Election Night Wrap-Up
The Review-Journal's Politics and Government Editor, Steve Sebelius, wraps up election night. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Olivia Diaz Speaks To Ward 3 Supporters After Primary Election - Video
Olivia Diaz speaks to her supporters at a election party after results started coming in for the Ward 3 primaries.
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (edited)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife, Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (Full)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Gun Debate Shows Limits Of Government - Video
On Monday, the Assembly and Senate Judiciary Committees held a joint hearing on Assembly Bill 291. It would ban bump stocks and allow local governments to pass additional restrictions on firearms.
Lucy Flores speaks out about Biden incident
Former Nevada assemblywoman, Lucy Flores, expresses her feelings about an incident with former Vice President Joe Biden in 2014. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
THE LATEST
Ward 1 Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian, left, speaks during her last council meeting, while Ward 3 ...
Tarkanian, Coffin bid farewell to Las Vegas council
By / RJ

Las Vegas City Council members Lois Tarkanian and Bob Coffin offered their final thoughts on years of city service at their final meeting on Wednesday, where they were feted with a standing ovation.