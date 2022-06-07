Las Vegas seeks proposals for African American museum in Historic Westside

The city of Las Vegas has issued a request for proposal from interested parties to develop a master plan for an African American museum in the Historic Westside.

The West Las Vegas Neighborhood sign on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The African American Museum & Cultural Arts Center is part of the Historic Westside’s HUNDRED Plan, developed in 2016, as an effort to revitalize the neighborhood and community.

In creating the facility, the museum will create new jobs, tourism opportunities and “will be an anchor cultural facility celebrating the contributions of African Americans to the Historic Westside, Las Vegas and beyond,” according to the city of Las Vegas.

The comprehensive master plan will include means of funding, floor plans, adequate locations and a clear vision for the museum and center.

“The master plan should incorporate findings and engagement efforts to date, and should provide clear direction that will allow the city, along with the community, to move immediately forward into implementation,” the city said in a news release.

The deadline for interested parties to apply is July 7.

