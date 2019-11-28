47°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas

Las Vegas soccer stadium deal talks extended to February

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2019 - 5:27 pm
 

The city of Las Vegas will have at least two more months to reach a deal to bring a Major League Soccer franchise to a new stadium near downtown, city officials say.

Las Vegas and The Renaissance Companies Inc. have been in talks for six months seeking consensus on a master development agreement for construction of a soccer stadium, where city officials hope a Major League Soccer expansion franchise will one day play near Cashman Field.

The two sides entered into a 180-day exclusive negotiating agreement in June but that window was set to expire Sunday. However, city spokesman Jace Radke confirmed this week that both sides have agreed to push the deadline to Feb. 5.

“The extension has no bearing on how the negotiations are going as they are continuing to move forward,” Radke said.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who has championed the idea of luring an MLS club to the city, said the extension came as a result of scheduling issues amid the holiday season.

“I feel very comfortable that we’re moving in the right direction,” Goodman said this week about a possible deal.

Floyd Kephart, chairman of Renaissance, did not respond to messages seeking comment on the extension.

The city and Renaissance, a project manager and financial adviser, are well known to each other: Kephart has said they had been engaged in conversations for 17 months prior to entering into negotiations with hopes of pulling the trigger on a master development agreement.

The proposed project calls for building the stadium and mixed-use development, including residential and retail outlets, on at least 62 acres where city-owned Cashman Field is located just north of downtown. Las Vegas Lights FC, which plays at Cashman Field in a professional league a tier below the MLS, would become the MLS expansion team under the plan.

While Renaissance is expected to present the city with a detailed plan for new stadium financing during the ongoing negotiation period, much of the heavy lifting is reflected in the master development agreement, according to city documents.

It would outline the project developer and master plan, and the feasibility of certain public financing options through tax credits. The expected sale of the Lights to Baupost Group LLC, a hedge fund managed by billionaire Seth Klarman, is also contingent on an agreement.

Within 30 days of the effective date of the deal, the city and Lights ownership would submit an application to MLS in an effort to secure the league’s 30th expansion franchise. But ultimately the stadium project deal is not tied to a successful pitch to join the league, according to Kephart.

While the preliminary stadium proposal calls for a covered roof with a retractable field and 25,000-person seating capacity, Kephart said in June that a scaled-back version of the stadium for the Lights would move forward if the MLS did not approve the city’s application.

Las Vegas faces competition for an MLS expansion squad from Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and other cities, most notably Charlotte.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
THE LATEST
In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Derick Rainey takes a vape break outside the Las Vegas Conve ...
Vaping in Las Vegas parks may soon be illegal
By / RJ

Councilman Brian Knudsen said the idea behind the is to listen to constituents who seek smoke-free parks and to respond to the meteoric rise of vaping among young people.

 
Las Vegas passes controversial homeless camping ban
By and / RJ

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday adopted a controversial proposal that bans people from camping and sleeping in public areas in downtown Las Vegas, and in residential areas throughout the city, if there are beds free at established homeless shelters.