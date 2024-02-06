46°F
Las Vegas

Nevadans take to polls for presidential primary — LIVE BLOG

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 8:31 am
 
The state-run primary and Nevada GOP caucus have sparked confusion among voters about what is g ...
The state-run primary and Nevada GOP caucus have sparked confusion among voters about what is going on and how they can pick their favorite candidate for president. (Getty Images)

Nevadans are headed to the polls this week to decide who they want as their presidential candidate from the two major parties.

In Tuesday’s Democratic presidential preference primary, voters will choose from among President Joe Biden, author Marianne Williamson, Jason Palmer and others. More than 93,000 Democrats participated in early voting, mostly through mail ballots.

The Republican nominating process takes place Thursday in the Nevada Republican Party’s caucus in which former President Donald Trump and lesser-known candidate Ryan Binkley are participating.

While Nevada Republicans can also vote in the state-run primary on Tuesday, a caucus on Thursday will decide GOP delegates for the national convention.

Supporters of Republican candidate Nikki Haley, who decided not to enter the caucus, have expressed plans to vote for her in the primary, even though it won’t win her any delegates. Nearly 58,000 Republicans have participated in early voting.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Check out our blog below for a look at what voters are saying at the polls.

Deciding on immigration

Sporting a Golden Knights hat and an “I voted” sticker, 70-year-old Las Vegas resident Joe Trujillo said he voted for Biden at the Rainbow Library.

Trujillo said Biden’s done a magnificent job so far, but he was disappointed that the president caved on border issues.

“I think there’s a respect for the process of governing, and he wants to govern,” Trujillo said. “These other guys, not so much.”

Trujillo hoped Biden could secure comprehensive immigration reform if he is re-elected.

“We need the immigrants,” Trujillo said. We need the immigrants to do those jobs that we won’t do.”

-David Wilson, 7:30 a.m.

‘He’s been doing a terrific job’

After a quiet start at the Rainbow Library, near Buffalo Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, a few people arrived at the voting site one by one every few minutes.

A series of signs pointed voters from the library’s main entrance to the voting area through a side door.

Las Vegas resident Carol Weber, 78, said she would be voting for Biden.

“I think he’s been doing a terrific job,” Weber said.

She said alternative candidates would have been nice, but “we want to win.” Weber used the example of Haley challenging Trump and said no one like Haley had emerged on the Democratic side.

Weber praised Biden for his grasp of international politics and hoped he reinforces America’s allies abroad if re-elected.

“I’m fine with Biden,” Weber said. “He’s totally competent.”

She said questions about Biden’s age also applied to Trump and that Republicans “are not women’s rights people.”

-David Wilson, 7:22 a.m.

