Google Fiber plans to bring ‘fast, reliable internet’ to Las Vegas

Google wants to spend “a significant amount of dollars” to offer internet service that will help students and remote workers, an official said.

Google Fiber plans to bring its internet fiber network to the city of Las Vegas. (Google Fiber)

Google Fiber received approval from the city of Las Vegas to expand its reach in Southern Nevada.

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday unanimously voted to approve a franchise agreement with Google Fiber to bring the company’s internet fiber network to the city.

Mike Janssen, the city manager of Las Vegas, said the approval marks a “big day” for the city, since it should boost the overall internet offerings for Las Vegas residents.

“Having a company like (Google Fiber) invest in our city, a significant amount of dollars, is going to go a long way to helping us become one of the most connected cities in the country,” he said.

Janssen said bringing Google Fiber to the city should help create a better internet environment for students taking classes online and remote workers.

Previously, Google Fiber has said it has been working on engineering plans for Las Vegas and plans to start construction efforts to bring its services to the city in 2025.

”GFiber is looking forward to bringing fast, reliable internet to Las Vegas,” Ashley Church, general manager of the company’s West region, said in an emailed statement. “We appreciate the thoughtfulness of the city council, and can’t wait to connect Las Vegas residents to all the things they do online.”

Church didn’t disclose which Las Vegas neighborhoods the company could bring its service to first but did say it would open sign-ups in neighborhoods once construction is completed.

The city of Las Vegas wasn’t the first government to approve Google Fiber’s operations to Southern Nevada. In February, the company received approval from the Clark County Commission to bring its services to some of the unincorporated areas of the county. The company said at the time that it aims to launch its services in Southern Nevada by mid-2025.

Google Fiber first announced its intention to expand into Nevada in 2022, along with four other states.

Plans start at $70 a month for 1 gigabit per second speed but can go up in both price and internet speed.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.