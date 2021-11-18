Strip pedestrian bridge project moves closer to reality

The Las Vegas City Council approved a contract to fund the preliminary design of the bridge at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

An artist rendering shows the possible design of a pedestrian bridge project planned for the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. (Courtesy: City of Las Vegas.)

A cluster of pedestrian bridges planned for Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue moved a step closer to reality Wednesday.

The Las Vegas City Council approved a contract to fund the preliminary design of the bridge, with the work not to exceed $3 million. The project is a collaboration between the city, Clark County and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The final design is expected to be completed in late 2022, with the project put out for bids by contractors in early 2023, according to Jace Radke, city spokesman.

An artist rendering of the bridge project shows a possible design of an oval shaped structure built over the Sahara intersection, with staircases and escalators dropping down on each corner on Las Vegas Boulevard.

In 2019, the bridge was noted to cost $27.5 million in city documents, but Radke said the final price was not yet determined.

The intersection is a gateway between downtown Las Vegas and the Strip and has seen multiple pedestrian-related crashes around it. An average of 69,000 vehicles pass through the intersection daily, according to 2019 Nevada Department of Transportation data.

