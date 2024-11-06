Summers-Armstrong takes lead in Las Vegas City Council race

Nevada Assemblywoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong was leading Tuesday night in the race to replace Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear.

Former Assemblyman Cameron "C.H." Miller, who is a candidate for Last Vegas City Council Ward 5, speaks during an interview at his campaign office in the Historic Westside’s Nucleus Plaza on Sept. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas City Council Ward 5 candidate Shondra Summers-Armstrong speaks with the Review-Journal on Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As of 11:30 p.m., preliminary results showed that Summers-Armstrong had 53.4 percent of the vote, while Assemblyman Cameron C.H. Miller had 46.6 percent.

The winning candidate will represent Ward 5, including the Historic Westside.

Crear, who made an unsuccessful bid for mayor, did not seek re-election to his council seat. The councilman came in third place in June’s primary in the mayor’s race.

In that primary, Summers-Armstrong bested Miller 32 percent to 19 percent, or roughly 1,000 votes.

The nonpartisan seat has one of seven votes — including the mayor’s — in the council that deals with bipartisan issues, such as zoning and development.

Also on Tuesday night, former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley was ahead of Councilwoman Victoria Seaman in the race to replace Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who is term limited.

The revamped council will inherit the legal dispute with the would-be developer of the defunct Badlands golf course.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas could vote whether to approve $250 million to $286 million to negotiate a possible settlement.

A deal with EHB Cos. would dismiss three remaining lawsuits that could have cost Las Vegas taxpayers between $450 million to $650 million, a figure estimate City Attorney Jeff Dorocak gave in September if the city continued losing in court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.