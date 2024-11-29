‘The city is going to miss him’: Las Vegas councilman’s tenure comes to an end

Cedric Crear said he is stepping away from his Las Vegas City Council seat satisfied with advancements in the Historic Westside and the city as a whole.

‘Her remarkable life’: Lois Tarkanian was pillar of Las Vegas as educator, politician

Las Vegas-owned golf course site to become affordable housing community

Here’s why Las Vegas drew no bids in its Cashman Center auction

Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear addresses the audience at a groundbreaking event for the Historic Westside Education and Training Center on C Street in the Historic Westside in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dee Evans, president of National Juneteenth Observance Foundation of Nevada, center, presents the Juneteenth flag to Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle Club Las Vegas Post members Judy Ann Young, Content Haslerig and Joe Brady, far right, as Councilman Cedric Crear, third left, looks on during Juneteenth flag raising ceremony outside of Las Vegas City Hall, on Monday, June 3, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear addresses the crowd at a ribbon cutting ceremony for two urban farm containers at James Gay Park in the historic West Side in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Cedric Crear said he is stepping away from his Las Vegas City Council seat satisfied with advancements made in the Historic Westside and the city as a whole.

“I feel great,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal this week, adding that he was exiting with his “head held high.”

Crear took the Ward 5 seat following a 2018 special election and won a full term the following year.

He forfeited a re-election bid to run for mayor in 2024.

Crear placed third in June’s primary, which saw Councilwoman Victoria Seaman and now-Mayor-elect Shelley Berkley advance to last month’s runoff election.

Councilwoman-elect Shondra Summers-Armstrong won her election to replace Crear.

She and Berkley will be sworn in next week.

‘Quite a journey’

City staff honored both Crear and outgoing Mayor Carolyn Goodman during the Nov. 6 City Council meeting.

Videos showed their highlights during their tenures, such as groundbreakings and community events.

“My public service career has been quite a journey,” Crear said during tearful remarks. “If you cannot look yourself in the mirror and list off what you have accomplished, you have wasted your time and more importantly, you have wasted the community’s time.”

Councilman Brian Knudsen told the Review-Journal that Crear was an “exceptional leader” who did more than his Ward 5 predecessors.

“The city is going to miss him, including myself,” Knudsen said.

Crear spearheaded the implementation of the city’s Hundred Plan — a redevelopment effort — for the Historic Westside.

He helped secure more than $400 million in committed investments for the area, Crear said.

Efforts have included roadway and housing renovations, an urban farm and the Historic Westside Legacy Park.

Earlier this year, the Westside Workforce Education and Training Center — a College of Southern Nevada satellite campus — broke ground in the neighborhood.

‘I love this city’

Before joining the council, Crear was a regent for the Nevada System of Higher Education for 12 years. He also served on the Las Vegas Planning Commission.

As planning commissioner, he cast votes against an expansive housing development on the defunct Badlands golf course.

Disagreements at City Hall led to a yearslong legal battle in which the city risked losing up to $650 million.

While Crear supported the lawsuits going through the Nevada Supreme Court, he previously said, “We’ll continue to try to negotiate and continue to fight for the neighbors.”

A settlement, which could cost the city between $250 million and $286 million, appears imminent.

The city has expanded during Crear’s six years on the council, to include developments at the Medical District and Symphony Park, and the approval of a new mega library and an upcoming museum of art.

Crear, who owns a marketing business, said he doesn’t know what’s next for him but that he’ll continue to be engaged.

During the Nov. 6 City Council meeting, Crear honored his colleagues, city staff and his family.

“I love this city,” Crear said. “Our journey continues. God bless you, and thank you all.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.