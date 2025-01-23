Trump Vegas visit to impact air, road traffic

Air and road traffic impacts are likely this weekend in Southern Nevada as President Donald Trump makes his first visit since returning to the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump's motorcade drives north on the Las Vegas Strip outside The Venetian with an escort from Las Vegas police on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Trump is expected to land in Las Vegas Friday night, after stops in North Carolina and California earlier in the day. The only information available about the visit is Trump plans to thank Nevada for voting for him during the 2024 election.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction for VIP movement going into effect at 6:45 p.m. Friday and lasting until 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

A ramp freeze will take place at Harry Reid International Airport during the arrival and departure of Air Force One, according to the airport.

“Anyone traveling around the airport campus on Friday evening should plan for additional time as temporary road closures will be enacted during presidential movement,” Monika Bertaki, airport spokeswoman said in an email.

Although it’s not yet known what Trump’s plans while he’s in Las Vegas are, during previous presidential visits rolling road closures could include: the Airport Connector Tunnel, Paradise Road, Tropicana Avenue, the 215 Beltway, Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The flight restriction stretching into Saturday afternoon would suggest that Trump is planning to stay overnight in Las Vegas and based on past visits, it is likely Trump stays at his namesake Trump International.

Should that be the case, motorists should expect road impacts in the area surrounding Trump hotel, which is located across the Strip from Wynn and Encore and next door to Fashion Show mall. Previous Trump visits have seen Fashion Show Drive near Trump hotel shut to traffic while the president is present.

When Trump departs Las Vegas similar rolling road closures and a ramp freeze at Reid airport should also be expected.

