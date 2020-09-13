95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Latino supporters of Biden hold car parade on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2020 - 2:39 pm
 
Updated September 13, 2020 - 5:40 pm

Latino supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gathered for a car parade Sunday afternoon on Las Vegas Boulevard.

A handful gathered at Freedom Park, 850 N. Mojave Road, at 3 p.m. The group grew to about 30 by the time the parade began around 3:45.

Las Vegas resident Eddie Ramos decorated his old limousine with American flags and large signs supporting Biden and his vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris of California. He said he thinks it’s essential that people get out and vote for “a better president.”

“I have nothing against (President Donald Trump),” Ramos said. “I just don’t think he’s the right person to lead this country, as a human being.”

Ramos said his goal was to let the president, who hosted a Latinos for Trump roundtable at Treasure Island on Sunday, know that “not all Latinos are with him.”

Arnulfo Diaz, vice president of the California Democratic Party’s Chicano Latino Caucus, drove from Sacramento for the parade. He said Biden earned his support when he spoke out in favor of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“I just think Trump likes to act like all immigrants are delinquents, but my daughter is a Dreamer and she graduated from UCLA with a political science degree,” Diaz said. “We need a president who supports unity and wants to help Dreamers become residents, and that’s Joe Biden.”

The roughly 20-car caravan drove down Las Vegas Boulevard to Trump International Hotel, where they honked their horns, waved their signs and played patriotic music before heading home peacefully.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump arrives in Las Vegas for Sunday campaign events
Trump arrives in Las Vegas for Sunday campaign events
2
Car parade marches down Las Vegas Strip to support Trump
Car parade marches down Las Vegas Strip to support Trump
3
Trump boat parade draws hundreds of vessels at Lake Mead
Trump boat parade draws hundreds of vessels at Lake Mead
4
Nevada official warns USPS postcard has inaccurate voting information
Nevada official warns USPS postcard has inaccurate voting information
5
Roger Stone speaks in Las Vegas to raise funds for legal defense costs
Roger Stone speaks in Las Vegas to raise funds for legal defense costs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
Nevada adds 317 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
By / RJ

The new figures brings the total of confirmed cases to 73,537 and total deaths to 1,452, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services website.

 
US surgeon general checks out UMC’s COVID-19 response
By / RJ

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday praised Southern Nevada for progress it has made against COVID-19, while stressing the community will need to remain vigilant to reopen safely and return to greater normalcy.

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Nevada on Saturday ...
Trump excites crowd of supporters in Northern Nevada
By / RJ

President Donald Trump fired up thousands of supporters at an outdoor event at an airport in Minden on Saturday night with an ad-libbed mix of bravado, insults, grievance-airing and record-touting aimed at rallying supporters to the polls in what could be a critical state for him in November.