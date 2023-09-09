Lombardo, Clark County officially end emergency declarations for Hurricane Hilary

Lombardo declared a state of emergency to allow the state, its counties and tribes to receive federal support as they worked to protect people and infrastructure from the hurricane’s effects.

Gov. Joe Lombardo and Clark County on Friday officially ended the emergency declarations put in place before Hurricane Hilary.

Lombardo declared a state of emergency in late August, which allowed the state, its counties and tribes to receive federal support as they worked to protect people and infrastructure from the hurricane’s effects.

With the declaration ended, Clark County Management and Emergency Management will take the lead in coordinating with partner agencies to help repair the damage on Mount Charleston, according to a statement from the county.

Mount Charleston is still closed to the public, and the Mount Charleston Flood Recovery Organization will continue working to address the infrastructure needs, including repairs to the damage in Old Town’s roads and trails, the statement said.

Officials said earlier this week that some areas of the mountain getaway might not reopen within two years, and the Las Vegas Valley Water District is working to repair the damage to water systems on the mountain.

Lombardo praised the state’s response to the storm in a statement Friday. Declaring the emergency before the storm cleared “potential hurdles” for local responses and gave residents the tools to recover from potential disaster, the governor’s statement read.

“Throughout this severe weather event, I was proud of the ongoing efforts of our response teams to ensure the safety and security of all Nevadans,” Lombardo wrote. “Through coordination and cooperation, we were able to successfully implement our emergency plan to mitigate damage and expedite recovery efforts.”

