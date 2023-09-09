98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

Lombardo, Clark County officially end emergency declarations for Hurricane Hilary

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2023 - 5:50 pm
 
New piping is being loaded onto machinery in Old Town on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Sept. 6 ...
New piping is being loaded onto machinery in Old Town on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gov. Joe Lombardo addresses the Latin Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo addresses the Latin Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Congressman Steven Horsford, left, talks with Mt. Charleston Fire District Chief Jorge Gonzalez ...
Congressman Steven Horsford, left, talks with Mt. Charleston Fire District Chief Jorge Gonzalez on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Joe Lombardo and Clark County on Friday officially ended the emergency declarations put in place before Hurricane Hilary.

Lombardo declared a state of emergency in late August, which allowed the state, its counties and tribes to receive federal support as they worked to protect people and infrastructure from the hurricane’s effects.

With the declaration ended, Clark County Management and Emergency Management will take the lead in coordinating with partner agencies to help repair the damage on Mount Charleston, according to a statement from the county.

Mount Charleston is still closed to the public, and the Mount Charleston Flood Recovery Organization will continue working to address the infrastructure needs, including repairs to the damage in Old Town’s roads and trails, the statement said.

Officials said earlier this week that some areas of the mountain getaway might not reopen within two years, and the Las Vegas Valley Water District is working to repair the damage to water systems on the mountain.

Lombardo praised the state’s response to the storm in a statement Friday. Declaring the emergency before the storm cleared “potential hurdles” for local responses and gave residents the tools to recover from potential disaster, the governor’s statement read.

“Throughout this severe weather event, I was proud of the ongoing efforts of our response teams to ensure the safety and security of all Nevadans,” Lombardo wrote. “Through coordination and cooperation, we were able to successfully implement our emergency plan to mitigate damage and expedite recovery efforts.”

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
2
State employees union files lawsuit against Lombardo
State employees union files lawsuit against Lombardo
3
New high school start times could be coming in Nevada
New high school start times could be coming in Nevada
4
What are they hiding? State agency quotes high fees to bog down records requests
What are they hiding? State agency quotes high fees to bog down records requests
5
Henderson opens new police station in fast-growing area
Henderson opens new police station in fast-growing area
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Racing against winter: Mount Charleston faces major repairs after flood — PHOTOS
Racing against winter: Mount Charleston faces major repairs after flood — PHOTOS
‘Ice is a big need right now’: Mount Charleston residents cope with damage
‘Ice is a big need right now’: Mount Charleston residents cope with damage
Mount Charleston healing from Hilary; no timeline on restoring roads
Mount Charleston healing from Hilary; no timeline on restoring roads
Nye County officials urge residents to stay at home during storm
Nye County officials urge residents to stay at home during storm
100 Nevada National Guard troops activated ahead of Hilary
100 Nevada National Guard troops activated ahead of Hilary
‘It was pretty wild’: Mount Charleston feels Hilary’s wrath; valley spared
‘It was pretty wild’: Mount Charleston feels Hilary’s wrath; valley spared