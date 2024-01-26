Marianne Williamson cancels Las Vegas campaign events, doesn’t explain why

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson canceled scheduled campaign events in Las Vegas on Thursday and Friday, a day before early voting for the primary starts.

Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson speaks a campaign stop at the Keene Public Library in Keene, N.H., Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Williamson has canceled several campaign events scheduled this weekend in the Las Vegas area. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson canceled multiple campaign events in Las Vegas through Saturday, though the reasons have not been explained.

Williamson had events scheduled Thursday at the Reynolds Brothers Co., Martin Luther King Jr. statue and a Friday town hall event at Circus Center. She also scheduled a Saturday early voting canvass launch at her campaign office.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal went to the Friday morning event and learned it had been canceled. A reader also reached out to the Review-Journal saying he had gone to the Martin Luther King Jr. event, but nobody was there.

The campaign has not returned the Review-Journal’s requests for comment. Her campaign website, which previously had postings of each upcoming gathering, now shows there are no upcoming events.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Williamson said she spoke with volunteers Thursday night about whether or not to continue her campaign, and a link of the conversation was shared. She clarified that she did not say she is suspending her campaign.

“I have simply shared the questions involved, which any candidacy would be dealing with,” she said on X. “I was candid about discussing the challenges that a grass roots campaign faces at such a moment as this. Believe nothing until you’ve heard it from me.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.