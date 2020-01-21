McConnell changes rules for Trump’s impeachment trial — LIVESTREAM

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly changed his proposed rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial , backing off the two-day schedule.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Impeachment managers, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., front center, followed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., right, and others, walk to a press conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Others are Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Washington to attend the annual economic forum in Davos, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., walk on the steps in the U.S. Capitol on the first full day of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

A copy of a Senate draft resolution to be offered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., regarding the procedures during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate is photographed in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. McConnell is proposing a condensed, two-day calendar for opening arguments in Trump's impeachment trial, ground rules that are raising objections from Democrats on the eve of the landmark proceedings. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Presiding officer Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swears in members of the Senate for the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Senate Television via AP, File)

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, left, at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, Sept. 25, 2019. (Evan Vucci/AP, File)

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly changed his proposed rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial , backing off the condensed two-day schedule to add a third for opening arguments after protests from senators, including Republicans.

The trial quickly burst into a partisan fight at the Capitol as the president’s lawyers opened arguments Tuesday in support of McConnell’s plan. Democrats objected loudly to McConnell’s initially proposed rules, and some Republicans made their concerns known in private.

Without comment, the Republican leader quietly submitted an amended proposal for the record, after meeting behind closed doors with senators as the trial opened. He added the extra day and allowed House evidence to be included in the record.

“It’s time to start with this trial,” said White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, the president’s lead lawyer as the proceedings opened in public.

“It’s a fair process,” he said. “There is absolutely no case.”

Chief Justice John Roberts gaveled open the session, senators having taken an oath last week to do “impartial justice” as jurors.

Senators were stunned by McConnell’s shift, and aides offered no immediate answers/

But a spokeswoman for Republican Sen. Susan Collins said that she and others had raised concerns. The Maine senator sees the changes as significant improvements, said spokeswoman Annie Clark.

Democrats had warned that the rules package from Trump’s ally, the Senate GOP leader, could force midnight sessions that would keep most Americans in the dark and create a sham proceeding.

“This is not a process for a fair trial, this is the process for a rigged trial” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Ca., the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee leading the prosecution, told reporters. He called it a “cover-up.”

McConnell opened the chamber promising a “fair, even handed” process — and warned that the Senate would stay in session until his proposed rules package was adopted.

“The president’s lawyers will finally receive a level playing field,” the Kentucky Republican said, contrasting it with the House impeachment inquiry.

The first test was coming as senators prepared to begin debate and vote on McConnell’s proposed rules.

The rare impeachment trial, unfolding in an election year, is testing whether Trump’s actions toward Ukraine warrant removal at the same time that voters are forming their own verdict his White House.

Trump himself, in Davos, Switzerland, for an economic conference, denounced the proceedings as “a total hoax,” as he does daily, and said, “I’m sure it’s going to work out fine.”

Quick trial

McConnell has argued for a quick trial, but has bowed to some GOP lawmakers who want a vote on witnesses that could include former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

The House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump in December.

House Democrats wrote the articles charging the president with abuse of power for allegedly trying to force a foreign government, Ukraine, to conduct a political investigation into a rival to help his re-election bid.

Trump was also impeached for obstruction of Congress, a result of his orders to government and administration officials not to comply with the House investigation.

In legal briefs Monday, the president’s lawyers called the impeachment articles a “dangerous perversion of the Constitution” and argued that Trump never broke the law in his dealings with Ukraine.

House managers, in their rebuttal brief, said the president abandoned his oath of office and “must be removed.”

The impeachment trial is only the third in U.S. history.

President Andrew Johnson was acquitted by the Senate on charges in 1868. President Bill Clinton was acquitted in 1999.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.