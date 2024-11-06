49°F
Politics and Government

Mesquite races: Whipple pulls ahead in mayoral contest

Mesquite City Hall on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Mesquite. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Mesquite Mayor Allan Litman discusses the Route 91 massacre and the mesquite resident who committed the crime while at his office at City Hall on Oct. 6, 2017. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s
Candidate Wes Boger is seen in a provided photo. (Courtesy)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2024 - 11:08 pm
 

Initial results showed that E. Jesse Whipple, the challenger against incumbent Mesquite Mayor Allan Litman, had pulled ahead slightly as of around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

In a race for one Mesquite city council seat, incumbent Republican Wes Boger had a lead over Jeffrey Hoyt, an accountant who operates a real estate business, initial results showed. “I haven’t really paid any attention to it,” Hoyt said in a phone call.

In a second city council race for an open seat, Kevin Parrish had a slight lead over Ronald Shackelford as of around 10 p.m. Shackelford declined to comment Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram.

