Michelle Romero wins in Henderson; 2 incumbents coast to wins

Michelle Romero will serve as the Ward 1 representative on the Henderson City Council for the next four years.

With all voting centers reporting, results show she beat four opponents with about 60 percent of the vote. She will be sworn-in for her term on June 18.

Romero could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

She worked for the city for 25 years. Before retiring in 2016, she spent the last nine years of her career as Henderson’s redevelopment manager.

During her tenure at the city, she worked on Union Village, the Cadence master plan community, and improving the Water Street District.

Romero announced her candidacy early last year and had the advantage of early fundraising and support from current council members leading into Election Day.

Romero faced four opponents in her bid to replace term-limited Gerri Schroder for the seat.

Danny Vella, an 18-year-old candidate who took time off from college to run his campaign, placed second in the election with 18 percent of the vote. Nathan Conrad, Rocky Ortega and perennial candidate Eddie Hamilton pulled in a combined nearly 22 percent of the vote.

Wards 2 and 4

Incumbent councilmen Dan Shaw and Dan Stewart — representatives of Ward 2 and Ward 4, respectively — both coasted to victories Tuesday night.

Both men were appointed in 2017 and will serve four more years on the council after beating two political unknowns.

Shaw had a dominating win over Ernest Caalim with about 83 percent of the vote.

Stewart beat Curt Easley with about 86 percent of the vote.

Both Shaw and Stewart raised large sums of money last year in their bids to be retained.

Municipal judge

Henderson Municipal Court judge Mark Stevens beat his challenger, Regina McConnell, in his bid for reelection.

Stevens received about 71 percent of the vote.

He was first elected to the Henderson Municipal Court in 2007.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.