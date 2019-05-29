Mueller leaves door open for impeachment proceedings

Special counsel leaves the door open for the Democratic-controlled House to hold impeachment hearings if it determines President Donald Trump violated the law.

Special counsel Robert Muller speaks at the Department of Justice Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Washington, about the Russia investigation. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Special counsel Robert Muller speaks at the Department of Justice Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Washington, about the Russia investigation. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Special counsel Robert Muller speaks at the Department of Justice Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Washington, about the Russia investigation. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Special counsel Robert Muller speaks at the Department of Justice Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Washington, about the Russia investigation. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Special counsel Robert Muller arrives to speak at the Department of Justice Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Washington, about the Russia investigation. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Special counsel Robert Muller leaves the podium after speaking at the Department of Justice Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Washington, about the Russia investigation. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday that his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election “speaks for itself,” but left the door open for the Democratic-controlled House to hold hearings to impach President Donald Trump.

Speaking in a reedy voice and without taking questions during a brief statement delivered at the Department of Justice, Mueller stressed that his investigation proved that Russia tried to interfere with the 2016 election — the subject of the first part of his report.

Mueller then turned to the issue of obstruction, to Department of Justice rules, charging a sitting president “was not an option we could consider,” adding that the Constitution “explicitly permits the investigation of a sitting president.”

Mueller, who said he is closing his office and resigning from the Justice Department, indicated he would be willing to testify before Congress but said he would not discuss anything not included in the report.

Trump responded on Twitter shortly after Mueller concluded his remarks, saying, “Nothing changes from the Mueller report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders struck a similar tone.

“The special counsel has completed the investigation, closed his office and has closed the case,” she said in a statement. “Mr. Mueller explicitly said that he has nothing to add beyond the report, and therefore, does not plan to testify before Congress. The report was clear—there was no collusion, no conspiracy—and the Department of Justice confirmed there was no obstruction. Special counsel Mueller also stated that Attorney General Barr acted in good faith in his handling of the report. After two years, the special counsel is moving on with his life, and everyone else should do the same.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.