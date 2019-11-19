53°F
Politics and Government

National security witnesses testify in impeachment hearing — LIVESTREAM

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2019 - 5:28 am
 
Updated November 19, 2019 - 7:31 am

WASHINGTON — A second week of impeachment hearings opened Tuesday with national security witnesses who were on a telephone call when President Trump asked the leader of Ukraine to conduct an investigation into political rival Joe Biden.

Opening the hearings this week were Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Ukrainian specialist on the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, a foreign service aide assigned to Vice President Mike Pence, who listened on the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Both later raised concerns about the president’s request for a political investigation and reported that to National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg, who moved a record of the call to a classified computer system.

During her testimony on Tuesday, Williams said, “I found the July 25 call unusual” because it included “domestic political matter.”

Vindman went further.

“What I heard was inappropriate,” Vindman said, explaining that the president’s request was a demand of an investigation of a political opponent.

He reported his concerns to his next in command “out of a sense of duty.”

Both appeared and testified under subpoena, and Vindman noted that speaking out about concerns involving a president in Russia “would cost me my life.”

As the new Ukrainian government came into office, Vindman said he was able to speak with Zelenskiy prior to the July 25 phone call between the two leaders.

He said he warned Zelenskiy about Russian attempts to provoke the new government, and he cautioned the new leader to stay out of U.S. domestic policies.

When asked why he warned Zelenskiy about U.S. domestic politics, Vindman said that during March and April “that there were actors” involved in the security assistance package and working outside regular State Department channels.

Rep. Adam Schiff opened the second week of hearings with an outline of events and testimony Democrats plan to elicit from witnesses over the next few days.

That testimony will show, Schiff said, that “Trump put his personal and political interests above the nation.”

Special envoy to testify

Also testifying Tuesday will be Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine who has said he never heard or saw anything that would imply a quid pro quo in the conversation between Trump and Zelenskiy.

Volker and Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, helped arrange the telephone conversation between the two presidents.

Along with Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Volker and Sondland were considered the “three amigos” who worked with the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to promote policies sought by Trump that were not advocated by the State Department.

In amended testimony, Sondland conceded that he made comments to Zelenskiy’s staff that release of $400 million in previously approved military aid was tied to the investigations.

It is the second week of impeachment hearings being held by the House Intelligence Committee, which is hearing testimony and reviewing documents as the Democrat-controlled House moves toward a vote on impeachment.

Republicans have backed the president, and a House vote on articles of impeachment would require a trial in the GOP-controlled Senate and a two-thirds majority vote to remove the president.

Last week’s hearings featured the testimony of former U.S. ambassador Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who said she was the victim of a smear campaign launched by Trump loyalists and removed because of her opposition to the unofficial agenda in Ukraine pushed by Giuliani.

Her testimony was backed by Bill Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine, and Foreign Service officer George Kent, who were concerned about a rogue operation being waged by Ukraine and connected to a former Ukrainian official removed over corruption allegations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

