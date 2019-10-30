60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Nevada Pharmacy Board probe finds background checks lacking

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2019 - 6:22 pm
 

The state board that licenses and regulates Nevada pharmacies has only erratically conducted mandatory criminal background checks of drug wholesalers, going as far back as 2007, Gov. Steve Sisolak revealed Tuesday.

Despite the lapse, the state Board of Pharmacy still collected fees from applicants related to the screening process, Sisolak said in a briefing in Carson City. The governor said he had ordered the board to return unspent background-check fees to applicants or transfer untraceable funds to the state’s unclaimed property account.

The potential health and safety impacts of the board’s lapse were not immediately clear following Tuesday’s briefing. The governor and other officials Tuesday stressed that a five-month investigation into the board’s activities is continuing. They declined to get into other specifics, citing the ongoing probe.

But Sisolak said that more of the state’s 31 occupational licensing boards could face similar scrutiny.

“The Pharmacy Board is not the only state licensing board in Nevada that deserves an in-depth review,” the governor said in written remarks. “My administration is aware of allegations related to other state boards and we share serious concerns over what appears to be a pattern displaying a lack of oversight and accountability.”

Sisolak said the state Department of Public Safety told him in early May that the pharmacy board had routinely failed to follow a 2005 law requiring drug wholesalers to be fingerprinted as part of the licensing process and their prints submitted to a state database for criminal background checks.

The law was enacted to fight drug counterfeiting. A subsequent review found that the board’s failure to submit fingerprints “had been flagged multiple times over the years,” the governor said.

In addition to a law enforcement investigation, the governor sought an emergency audit of the board and instituted a moratorium on wholesale drug licensing. Auditors found the board in compliance with procedures following the initial investigation.

The governor said Tuesday he had lifted the licensing moratorium and instructed the pharmacy board, whose members he appoints, to “hold accountable those who failed in their statutory obligations to protect the health and safety of Nevadans.”

The chairman of the seven-member board, Jason Penrod, resigned earlier this month, the governor’s office said.

In a nod to pharmacists, the governor said he did not want the board’s negligence “to poorly reflect on those who show up to work every day and perform their duties with the utmost integrity and professionalism.” He said the investigation would remain open as new board appointees correct remaining deficiencies.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Army Lt. Col.l Alexander Vindman, left, a military officer at the National Security Council, ce ...
Army officer says he raised concerns about Trump, Ukraine
By lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Colleen Long The Associated Press

An Army officer testified to impeachment investigators Tuesday that he twice raised concerns over Trump’s push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump waves as he walks to Air Force One as he departs Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, ...
House will vote to release impeachment evidence
By / RJ

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday the full House would vote on the public disclosure of evidence in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, because of alleged stonewalling by the White House.

President Donald Trump speaks at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Convention M ...
Trump calls Chicago an embarrassment to US
By Aamer Madhani and Don Babwin The Associated Press

President Donald Trump used a conference of police chiefs on Monday to slam the host city of Chicogo as “embarrassing to us as a nation” under the leadership of its top cop.