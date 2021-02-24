48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Nevada Rep. Titus to co-chair congressional tourism, gaming caucuses

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2021 - 7:41 am
 
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., center, participate during an early vote kick off event at UNLV i ...
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., center, participate during an early vote kick off event at UNLV in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

WASHINGTON — Nevada Rep. Dina Titus was named Wednesday as co-chair of both the Congressional Travel and Tourism Caucus and the Congressional Gaming Caucus.

Titus, a Democrat whose congressional district is within Las Vegas city limits, was co-chair of Travel and Tourism Caucus in the last Congress.

The Nevada lawmaker said she was honored to be selected by the Committee on House Administration to lead lobbying efforts for federal assistance for states that have seen their travel and hospitality industries hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic.

“These bipartisan groups in the House will lead the way on crafting federal policy to boost the economy in regions that have disproportionately suffered due to the pandemic,” Titus said in a statement.

She added that at a time when so many in Southern Nevada are struggling through no fault of their own, “We certainly have our work cut out for us to bring back jobs in downtown Las Vegas and on the Strip.”

Last week, Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., was named chairwoman of a newly created subcommittee on tourism and trade.

That panel is under the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and will have oversight over agencies and bureaus within the Commerce Department.

Joining Titus on the House caucus on tourism is Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla. The caucus is made up of 100 members.

Co-chair of the Gaming Caucus with Titus is Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa. The caucus has 30 members.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Donald Trump long shot to be next New York City mayor
Donald Trump long shot to be next New York City mayor
2
Clearing up confusion about Harry Reid International Airport
Clearing up confusion about Harry Reid International Airport
3
Summary evictions would be banned under proposed bill
Summary evictions would be banned under proposed bill
4
Nevada reports 398 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths
Nevada reports 398 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths
5
CCSD’s Jara hints 5-day, face-to-face instruction possible next year
CCSD’s Jara hints 5-day, face-to-face instruction possible next year
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 v ...
Vaccine supply increase coming soon, drug execs say
By Matthew Perrone and Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

A third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, is expected to get a green light from regulators soon.

 
Security officials cast blame for Jan. 6 Capitol failures
By Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Former security officials blamed faulty intelligence for the disastrous failure to anticipate the violent intentions of the mob that invaded the building.

In this May 2, 2017 photo provided by Kurt Kuznicki is the Massacre Rim Wilderness Area in nort ...
Dark sky bill would protect stargazing for Nevada residents
By SAM METZ The Associated Press/Report for America

Nevada’s state Senate took a step toward ensuring stargazers will continue to enjoy picture-perfect constellations on Monday, passing a bill to recognize “dark sky places” with unobstructed views of galaxies hundreds of thousands of light years away.