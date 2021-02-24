Nevada Rep. Titus to co-chair congressional tourism, gaming caucuses

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus was named Wednesday as co-chair of both the Congressional Travel and Tourism Caucus and the Congressional Gaming Caucus.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., center, participate during an early vote kick off event at UNLV in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Titus, a Democrat whose congressional district is within Las Vegas city limits, was co-chair of Travel and Tourism Caucus in the last Congress.

The Nevada lawmaker said she was honored to be selected by the Committee on House Administration to lead lobbying efforts for federal assistance for states that have seen their travel and hospitality industries hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic.

“These bipartisan groups in the House will lead the way on crafting federal policy to boost the economy in regions that have disproportionately suffered due to the pandemic,” Titus said in a statement.

She added that at a time when so many in Southern Nevada are struggling through no fault of their own, “We certainly have our work cut out for us to bring back jobs in downtown Las Vegas and on the Strip.”

Last week, Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., was named chairwoman of a newly created subcommittee on tourism and trade.

That panel is under the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and will have oversight over agencies and bureaus within the Commerce Department.

Joining Titus on the House caucus on tourism is Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla. The caucus is made up of 100 members.

Co-chair of the Gaming Caucus with Titus is Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa. The caucus has 30 members.

